Clock is ticking on Kuhn’s five-year 0% finance deal

With the latest Kuhn FBP 3135 combination baler/wrapper just launched, there has never been a better time to purchase a new Kuhn baler.

A special five-year, 0% finance scheme is available on Kuhn’s range of balers and baler-wrapper combinations for farmers and contractors to avail of until 31st March 2019.

The offer can be used against 50% of the list price of all KUHN variable and fixed chamber balers and baler-wrapper combinations including the FB, FBP, VB, VBP and i-BIO machines.

This finance scheme is offered either on a 5+55 monthly payments basis, or as a 1+4 annual payments basis. KUHN Finance can also offer tailored finance plans, making KUHN equipment affordable for any farming cashflow. Kuhn Finance is a partnership between Kuhn Farm Machinery and De Lage Landen, a fully owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group.

“This unique offer is designed to help make Kuhn equipment more affordable for farmers and we have certainly noticed a strong uplift in sales due to the promotion and the fact that Kuhn launched the new FB3135 combination baler/wrapper,” says Gerard Barrett, Sales Manager at Drumlish Farm Machinery in Dromore, Co Tyrone.

Commenting on the new baler/wrapper Gerard explained: “The FBP 3135 is notable for its film-binding system. This enables easier bale handling and plastic recycling. Farmers can also benefit from reduced film usage costs of up to 30% – by pre-stretching film by 70% prior to application.”

In addition to balers and baler-wrapper combinations Drumlish Farm Machinery also offer the full range of SlurryKat’s range of specialist slurry tankers, dribble bars, reelers and silage shear grabs. Similar to SlurryKat, Drumlish Farm Machinery also operate an agricultural contracting business and a working farm which ensures they provide first hand advice backed up by their onsite service department.

To find out more about the latest Kuhn finance deals and farming equipment available at Drumlish Farm Machinery phone +44(0)28 8289 8891 or visit their website www.drumlishfarmmachinery.com