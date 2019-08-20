Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,713.80

A larger entry of 1,389 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, August 17 producing a good steady demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 463 lots listed this week.

Beef cows sold to £1,713.80 for a 820kg Belgian Blue at £209 per 100kg from a Newtownabby producer followed by an 820kg Limousin to £174, £1,426.80 from a Cookstown producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1,391.60 for a 710kg Belgian Blue to £196 per 100kg and a 690kg Limousin to £195 per 100kg totalling £1,345.50 for a Maguiresbridge producer.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £115 for a 730kg (£839.50).

Fat bulls sold to £1,624 for a 1160kg Limousin at £140 per 100kg for a Dungannon producer.

Fat steers overage to £178 for a 430kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage to £194 for a 490kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage to £203 for a 580kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage to £192 for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Newtownabbey producer 820kg Belgian Blue to £209 (£1,713.80), Maguiresbridge producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £196 (£1,391.60), 690kg Limousin to £195 (£1,345.50) and 670kg Limousin to £182 (£1,219.40), Castlederg producer 710kg Limousin to £182, Ballynahinch producer 720kg Limousin to £179. Lisbellaw producer 700kg Simmental to £176. Florencecourt producer 740kg Charolais to £175. Cookstown producer 820kg Limousin to £174 (£1,426.80) and Strabane producer 730kg Simmental to £171.

Other quality lots selling from £135 to £168 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £109 to £115 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £107 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £50 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1,160kg Limousin to £140 (£1,624), 1,030kg Charolais to £133 (£1,369.90), 1110kg Simmental to £128 (£1,420.80), 1,010kg Belgian Blue to £123 (£1,242.30), 1,020kg Shorthorn to £1,213.80 and 1,000kg Hereford to £114 (£1,140).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 430kg Limousin to £178. 460kg Limousin to £165. 530kg Simmental to £157. 690kg Limousin to £144. 680kg Friesian to 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £144. 680kg Friesian to £140. 670kg Friesian to 3140. 690kg Friesian to £139. 680kg Friesian to £135. 680kg Friesian to £133. 680kg Friesian to £132. Other Friesians sold from £120 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 490kg Limousin to £194. 510kg Belgian Blue to £192. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 680kg Hereford to £178. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £177. 750kg Limousin to £176. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 650kg Limousin to £175. 510kg Limousin to £174. 600kg Simmental to £162. 570kg Saler to £158. 690kg Simmental to £156.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE: 580kg Limousin to £203. 630kg Charolais to £194. 680kg Limousin to £192. 670kg Limousin to £180. 570kg Limousin to £179. 610kg Limousin to £177. 530kg Charolais to £176. 710kg Limousin to £175. 640kg Limousin to £175. 560kg Limousin to £170.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 570kg Simmental to £186. 450kg Charolais to £182. 650kg Limousin to £181. 550kg Charolais to £180. 550kg Limousin to £178. 690kg Simmental to £177. 650kg Charolais to £176. 540kg Charolais to £176. 620kg Shorthorn to £175. 520kg Hereford to £159. 620kg Friesian to £143.

STORE BULLOCKS (231): Trade remains steady in this section with forward lots selling to £1,475 for a 800kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£184) a 690kg Charolais to £1,310 (£190) for an Augher producer. M/S D D and E McElroy, Clogher 780kg Charolais to £1,445 (£185), 760kg Charolais to £1,405 (£185), 730kg Charolais to £1,370 (£187) and 740kg Charolais to £1,355 (£180), J McCann, Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £1,350. M J Quigley, Rosslea 790kg Charolais to £1,330, 760kg Simmental to £1,315 and 780kg Limousin to £1,300. B Fegan, Ballygawley 660kg Limousin to £1,330 (£201) and 720kg Shorthorn beef to £1,300. G McKenna, Armagh 690kg Limousin to £1,325, 660kg Charolais to £1,300, 720kg Charolais to £1,300 and 680kg Charolais to £1,295. R Allen, Loughgall 660kg Limousin to £1,320 (£200), P McVeigh, Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £1,310. J Edgar, Downpatrick 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,305.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: Pomeroy producer 490kg Charolais to £1,030 (£210), Coalisland producer 430kg Limousin to £1,005 (£234), 480kg Limousin to £1,000 (£208), 440kg Limousin to £970 (£220) and 470kg Limousin to £915. P Cassidy, Augher 480kg Charolais to £995 (£207), 470kg Charolais to £970, 470kg Charolais to £960 and 470kg Limousin to £910. G Carroll, Dungannon 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £980. H Mullholland, Glenavy 470kg Charolais to £970 (£206) and 430kg Charolais to £905. E Smith, Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. Tempo producer 470kg Limousin to £945, 450kg Limousin to £945, and 490kg Charolais to £930. D L Stinson, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £930. R Kelly, Pomeroy 470kg Simmental to £910. K M Girvan, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £915 and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £900.

STORE HEIFERS: A brisk demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,200 for a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£200), 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,130 (£195), 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,120, 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,110 and 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,050 for D and A McConnell, Cookstown. P Jordan, Armagh 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,130. S McConnell, Clogher 620kg Charolais to £1,125, 580kg Limousin to £1,080, 570kg Charolais to £1,070 and 610kg Charolais to £1,060. T Reilly, Keady 580kg Charolais to £1,115 (£192), B M Watt, Pomeroy 630kg Charolais to £1,100 and 590kg Charolais to £1,050. O Harpur, Castlederg 630kg Charolais to £1,100. K McGuigan, Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1,060 and 530kg Charolauis to £1,040. C Daly, Benburb 550kg Charolais to £1,050 and 550kg Charolais to £1,040. V and S Sommerville Ballinamallard 550kg Limousin to £1,020.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: C Daly, Benburb 450kg Charolais to £1,020 (£226), 490kg Charolais to £980 (£200) and 480kg Simmental to £890. K McGuigan, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £980 (£196), 500kg Charolais to £975 (£195), 450kg Charolais to £875 and 440kg Charolais to £850. B Mooney, Lisburn 490kg Limousin to £950. A Lynch, Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £930, 410kg Limousin to £870 and 430kg Limousin to £850. P McElroy, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £840. V and S Sommerville, Ballinamallard 470kg Limousin to £835. A McGovern, Newtownbutler 450kg Charolais to £825. Coalisland producer 460kg Limousin to £805.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: A Lynch, Ballygawley 390kg Limousin to £740. S Crawford, Maguiresbridge 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £725, 360kg Shorthorn. to £725, 360kg Simmental to £675, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £665, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £640, 330kg Limousin to £540 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £540. N Cooke, Co Londonderry 370kg European Angus to £585.

WEANLINGS: A strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £970 for a 420kg Charolais and a 430kg Charolais to £870 for M/S R and S Black, Cookstown. C McDonnell, Brookeborough sold 390kg Charolais to £950 and a 400kg Charolais to £875. G P McCullagh, Omagh 470kg Limousin to £900. T McVitty, Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £900. J and B Teague, Omagh 460kg Limousin to £900. T Liggett, Caledon 450kg Charolais to £895. R A Graham, Trillick 440kg Limousin to £890 and 450kg Limousin to £875. T Donnelly, Augher 430kg Simmental to £890. M Mullin, Omagh 420kg Charolais to £885 and 430kg Charolais to £865. Pomeroy producer 370kg Charolais to £885. A Mitchell, Drumquin 430kg Charolais to £880. H Mullholland, Glenavy 380kg Limousin to £880. C Breen, Kinawley 430kg Limousin to £870. J McDonnell, Cooneen 400kg Charolais to £865.

WEANLING HEIFERS: B McCullagh, Greencastle 380kg Charolais to £935. M McCabe, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £930. P Byers, Fivemiletown 430kg Limousin to £905, 400kg Limousin to £880, 370kg Limousin to £875, 400kg Limousin to £860, 410kg Limousin to £835, 380kg Limousin to £790 and 360kg Limousin to £770. P T Hughes, Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £880. T McVitty, Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £860, 380kg Charolais to £800 and 320kg Charolais to £730. D McAnerin, Kesh 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £830. P Eakin, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £800, 430kg Limousin to £860 and 380kg Limousin to £730. D Simpson, Aughnacloy 330kg Charolais to £760. R and S Black, Cookstown 410kg Charolais to £740. M McCabe, Rosslea 290kg Charolais to £735.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry this week sold to a keen demand with Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £1,750, £1,650 and £1,610. Aughnacloy producer £1,460 and £1,300 for calved cows. Ballygawley producer £1,400 for calved heifer. Letterbreen producer £1,250 twice for calved heifers. Magheraveely producer £1,180 for calved heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: Pedigree registered Charolais £1,650. Pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus £1,500 born 13/03/2017. Pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus £1,200 born 03/04/2016. Pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus £1,000 born 01/02/2014.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A full yard of sucklers this week sold to a keen demand especially for quality lots with Howard McFarland, Trillick selling a heifer with heifer calf to £2,060. G J Elliott, Derrygonnelly £1,820 for 2013 cow with bull calf. M Trimble, Maguiresbridge £1,640 for 2010 cow with bull calf £1,550 for second calver with heifer calf, Brackenhill Farms NI Ltd, Pomeroy £1,580 for 2015 cow with heifer calf and £1,300 for third calver with heifer calf. T McKernan, Seskinore £1,490 for third calver with bull calf and £1,380 for third calver with bull calf. E McKernan, Seskinore £1,480 for second calver with bull calf, £1,410 for 2013 cow with bull calf, and £1,370 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. D Capper, Portadown £1,450 for heifer with bull calf and £1,320 for heifer with heifer calf. D Loughran, Carrickmore £1,450 for 2013 cow with bull calf. M McCarroll, Fintona £1,360 for 2012 cow with bull calf. B Flannigan, Newtownbutler £1,320 for heifer with heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £1,100 to £1,290. With older outfits selling from £790 to £1,070. A selection of incalf cows sold from £840 to £1,000.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry in this section sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £600 for an Aberdeen Angus with £465 for another Aberdeen Angus to C Watters, Aughnacloy. Clogher producer £480 for Limousin. S McKeown, Sixmilecross £465 for Charolais. T Simpson, Ederney £450 for Charolais. P Robinson, Fivemiletown £405 for Limousin. J R Keys, Brookeborough £405 for Simmental. Augher producer £390 for Simmental. J Mohan, Lisnaskea £385 for Charolais.

HEIFER CALVES: T Simpson, Ederney £455 for Charolais. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £405 for Charolais. A Keys, Clogher £390 for Limousin and £380 for Aberdeen Angus. D Kelly, Dungannon £390 for Limousin. J R Keys, Brookeborough £370 for Simmental. Forestview Farms Ltd, Dungannon £365 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, Des Orr, Fivemiletown £355 for Charolais. F McCaffery, Tempo £350 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS: Clogher producer £690 twice for Charolais. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £630, £625, £610 and £560 for Charolais. B McGartland, Dungannon £610 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, Augher producer £600 for Charolais. H Mulholland, Glenavy £590 twice for Charolais. Omagh producer £585 for Limousin. Forestview Farms, Dungannon £585 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, G M McCann, Cookstown £570 for Charolais. Fermanagh producer £545 for Charolais and £480 for Limousin. J McDonnell, Cooneen £535 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS: M McCann Cookstown £590 for Charolais. E and M Slevin, Dromore £555 for Aberdeen Angus. £510 for Shorthorn and £505 for Charolais. Clogher producer £550 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £525 twice for Charolais. P Slevin, Dromore £500 for Simmental. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £500 for Charolais. M and G Monaghan, Augher £480 for Limousin. A Keys, Clogher £445 for Aberdeen Angus. J Loughran, Carrickmore £400 for Hereford.