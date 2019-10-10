Clogher Mart: Champion calf sells for £1300 at suckler show and sale

There was a good entry of suckled calves presented for sale on Monday evening for the first show and sale all of which sold to a very keen demand to a large attendance of producers province wide insuring strong prices for a lot of quality lots on offer.

The champion calf was a Charolais heifer 320kg from a Dungannon producer which sold to £1300 (£406 per 100kg).

Second prizewinner was a Charolais heifer 330kg from an Augher producer selling to £1150 (£348 per 100kg).

Sample prices for suckled calves as follows: Sixmilecross producer 380kg Charolais to £940 (£247) 320kg Charolais to £775 (£242) and 320kg Charolais to £750 (£234), Augher producer 380kg Charolais to £880, 380kg Charolais to £840, 350kg Charolais to £835 twice, 370kg Charolais to £830, 340kg Charolais to £800, 340kg Charolais to £790, 330kg Charolais to £775 twice, 280kg Charolais to £760 twice, and 260kg Charolais to £755. Clogher producer 390kg Charolais to £860. Clogher producer 400kg Limousin to £815, 330kg Limousin to £740, 310kg Limousin to £720 and 310kg Limousin to £700. Omagh producer 330kg Charolais to £770, 290kg Charolais to £745 and 280kg Charolais to £690. Aughnacloy producer 320kg Charolais to £760. Clogher producer 300kg Charolais to £740. Augher producer 270kg Charolais to £740, 220kg Limousin to £700 and 260kg Charolais to £690. Co Antrim producer 270kg Charolais to £735, 270kg Charolais to £660, 230kg Charolais to £630 and 260kg Charolais to £620. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £720, 300kg Charolais to £705 and 250kg Charolais to £575. Augher producer 330kg Charolais to £705 and 330kg Charolais to £700.

SUCKLED HEIFER CALVES: Dungannon producer 320kg Charolais to £1300 (£406), Augher producer 330kg Charolais to £1150 (£348), Fintona producer 390kg Charolais to £985 (£252.50), Augher producer 470kg Charolais to £865. Augher producer 330kg Charolais to £845. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Charolais to £750. Augher producer 350kg Charolais to £730. Clogher producer 350kg Limousin to £710. Aughnacloy producer 280kg Charolais to £650. Dromore producer 300kg Limousin to £640 and 220kg Charolais to £500. Augher producer 240kg Limousin to £600. Augher producer 210kg Limousin to £600 (£286), Sixmilecross producer 230kg Limousin to £575. Portadown producer 210kg Simmental to £460.

Limousin show and sale next Monday (October 14) at 7pm.