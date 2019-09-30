Clogher Mart: Dairy cows and heifers sell to £1775

A larger entry of 1446 cattle presented for sale on Saturday, September 28 at Clogher Mart sold to a firm demand for quality lots in all sections with plainer lots seeing a slight improvement.

In the fatstock ring there was an entry of 489 lots with heavy beef cows in very strong demand with a 1050kg Charolais cow selling to £1764 at £168 per 100kg for a Florencecourt producer and selling to a top of £183 per 100kg for a 830kg Limousin (£1518.90) for a Beragh producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1252.80 for a 720kg Limousin to £174 and reaching £178 per 100kg for a 670kg Simmental to £1192.60.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £115 per 100kg for 780kg (£897).

Fat bulls sold to £1384.30 for a 1090kg Charolais to £127 per 100kg and reaching a top of £137 per 100kg for a 920kg Limousin (£1260.40).

Fat steers overage sold to £181 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £192 for a 670kg Charolais.

Fat heifers overage sold to £173 for a 610kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £199 for a 690kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fastock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Beragh producer 830kg Limousin to £183 (£1518.30), Tempo producer 670kg Simmental to £178 (£1192.60), Newtownbutler producer 790kg Charolais to £177 (£1398.30), Belleek producer 720kg Limousin to £174 (£1252.80) and 640kg Charolais to £173 (1107.20), Ballygawley producer 650kg Limousin to £173. Tempo producer 730kg Limousin to £172. Florencecourt producer 1050kg Charolais to £168 (£1764), Hillsborough producer 750kg Charolais to £167. Desertmartin producer 680kg Limousin to £165. Keady producer 730kg Limousin to £164. Newtownbutler producer 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £164.

Other quality lots sold from £136 to £162 per 100kg.

2nd quality lots sold from £116 to £132 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £109 to £115 for 780kg.

Plainer lots sold from £83 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

920kg Limousin to £137 (£1260.40), 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £136 (£1210.40), 1090kg Charolais to £127 (£1384.30), 1000kg Hereford to £126 (£1260), 1090kg Aberdeen Angus to £125 (£1362.50), 800kg Charolais to £125. 780kg Limousin to £123. 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £123. 1070kg Simmental to £123 (£1316.10), 1110kg Saler to £120 (£1332) and 1090kg Charolais to £114 (£1242.60).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

740kg Charolais to £181. 630kg Limousin to £178. 550kg Simmental to £175. 710kg Charolais to £173. 520kg Limousin to £170. 1060kg Limousin to £139. 1140kg Holstein to £119. 560kg Shorthorn to 3116. 910kg Saler to £115. 620kg Friesian to £110. 650kg Friesian to £110. 650kg Friesian to £110. 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £107.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

670kg Charolais to £192. 590kg Charolais to £188. 640kg Limousin to £185. 610kg Limousin to £180. 590kg Charolais to £175. 550kg Charolais to £170. 850kg Limousin to £156. 570kg Charolais to £152. 470kg Limousin to £150. 710kg Simmental to £150. 570kg Limousin to £148. 550kg Fleckvieh to £137. 710kg Holstein to £134.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

610kg Limousin to £173. 640kg Limousin to £171. 600kg Limousin to £170. 640kg Limousin to £169. 540kg Limousin to £167. 620kg Limousin to £167. 590kg Limousin to £164. 690kg Limousin to £199. 710kg Limousin to £196. 680kg Charolais to £187. 650kg Limousin to £185. 750kg Limousin to £183. 670kg Charolais to £181. 630kg Charolais to £179. 720kg Simmental to £174. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. 690kg Charolais to £169. 680kg Charolais to £167. 750kg Charolais to £164. 510kg Hereford to £164. 610kg Charolais to £164. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £162. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £160.

STORE BULLOCKS (362)

A larger entry on offer sold to a very firm demand with forward lots selling from £175 to £212 per 100kg with R Armstrong Fivemiletown selling a 780kg Charolais to £1365 (£175), Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £1360 (£197), 680kg Limousin to £1325 (£195), 690kg Limousin to £1300 (£188), 680kg Limousin to £1250 (£184), 680kg Belgian Blue to £1240 (£182) and 690kg Charolais to £1240 (£180) Armagh producer 720kg Charolais to £1360 (£189), 710kg Charolais to £1300 (£183) and 690kg Charolais to £1250 (£183), J Doyle Ballinamallard 690kg Charolais to £1355 (£196), T A Willis Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1315 (£212), 690kg Charolais to £1250 (£181) and 650kg Limousin to £1245 (£191.50), D P Hackett Dungannon 670kg Simmental to £1270. R Armstrong Fivemiletown 740kg Charolais to £1265. M Campbell Armagh 710kg Charolais to £1260. H McCarney Fintona 700kg Charolais to £1250. P L McCaffery Derrylin 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1245. S Bingham Augher 700kg Hereford to £1245.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

M/S E and K Ewart Killylea 490kg Charolais to £1060 (£216), 490kg Limousin to £1035 (£211), 480kg Charolais to £995 (£207), N Morrow Caledon 500kg Limousin to £1035 (£207), 490kg Charolais to £1030 (£210), 490kg Limousin to £1010 (£206) and 480kg Charolais to £990 (£206), A J McKenna Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1020 (£208), D McLaren Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1015 (£203), 490kg Limousin to £975, 460kg Limousin to £960 and 400kg Limousin to £915 (£229), F McStay Lurgan 480kg Charolais to £990. A Lynch Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £990, 420kg Limousin to £955 (£227) and 400kg Limousin to £940 (£235), S Bingham Augher 500kg Simmental to £990. P Irwin Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £985. P Sommerville Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £980 (£218), P Hughes Dungannon 490kg Simmental to £975. C Pedlow Lurgan 420kg Limousin to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER

C Pedlow Lurgan 320kg Charolais to £600 and 320kg Charolais to £430. J Marshall Aughnacloy 340kg Friesian to £490, 330kg Friesian to £420, 310kg Simmental to £290 and 310kg Ayrshire to £280. P Quinn Coalisland 340kg Friesian to £310 and 310kg Friesian to £250 twice.

STORE HEIFERS (128)

A steady demand in this section with forward heifers selling to £1095 for a 680kg Limousin (£161) to J F Mooney Armagh. P L McCaffery Derrylin 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£176), D Moore Aughnacloy £1070 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£214) and 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £970 (£183), J Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1060 (£163) and 550kg Charolais to £1040 (£189), G Hagan Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1030. A Coyle Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1005, 580kg Charolais to £995 and 540kg Charolais to £955. J B Johnston Newtownbutler 600kg Belgian Blue to £1000. B M Howell Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £980. A Millar Augher 520kg Charolais to £980. W Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 520kg Limousin to £965. D McLaren Omagh 510kg Charolais to £960.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

T S Patton Kinawley 460kg Charolais to £965(£210) and 440kg Charolais to £800. D McLaren Omagh 490kg Limousin to £960, 500kg Limousin to £955 and 460kg Limousin to £850. J Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £935. I Patton Mullinaherb Fermanagh 470kg Limousin to £915, 480kg Limousin to £895 and 470kg Charolais to £880. A Millar Augher 500kg Charolais to £880. G Liggett Caledon 500kg Charolais to £860 and 460kg Charolais to £820. A Coyle Clogher 490kg Limousin to £850, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £840 and 490kg Charolais to £805. J A Little Newtownbutler 460kg Charolais to £850, 450kg Charolais to £830 and 460kg Charolais to £825. J Burton Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £840

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Burton Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £775. C A Dobson Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £665. J L Heagney Clogher 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £585. J B Edgar Downpatrick 400kg Fleckvieh to £570, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £500 and 310kg Fleckvieh to £430. G Smith Seskinore 360kg Limousin to £530.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £970 for a 490kg Limousin to J McSorley Beragh. E and S McCaughey Trillick 490kg Charolais to £930. J B Johnston Newtownbutler 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 and 430kg Limousin to £725. N J Collins Lisnaskea 390kg Limousin to £840. P Woods Dungannon 460kg Simmental to £840, 470kg Simmental to £840, 470kg Simmental to £830, and 440kg Simmental to £735. M O'Hanlon Ballygawley 450kg Simmental to £805, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 390kg Limousin to £745 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £725. T McVitty Newtownbutler 380kg Charolais to £790. T Beagan Roslea 410kg Speckled Park to £790. E McDermott Augher 350kg Limousin to £785 and 350kg Limousin to £755. P Askin Augher 410kg Limousin to £780. E Nugent Keady 380kg Limousin to £770. Omagh producer 430kg Charolais to £765.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Kand A Veitch Lisbellaw 430kg Limousin to £910, Noel Robinson Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £880 and 480kg Simmental to £860. K McCrory Sixmilecross 390kg Limousin to £870 and 320kg Limousin to £700. E and S McCaughey Trillick 380kg Limousin to £825, 420kg Charolais to £820, 440kg Charolais to £795, 370kg Limousin to £795 and 340kg Charolais to £725. T McVitty Newtownbutler 370kg Limousin to £795, 390kg Charolais to £770, 370kg Charolais to £755 and 390kg Charolais to £705. A Hughes Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £790 and 290kg Charolais to £680. W Downey Magheraveely 390kg Charolais to £750. T Beagan Rosslea 360kg Speckled Park to £700. J McGovern Kinawley 300kg Charolais to £685.

Special show and sale of suckler calves on the evening of Monday, October 7 at 7pm.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry sold to £1775, £1700 and £1650 for calved heifers from a Dungannon producer. N Graham Kinawley £1650 and £1300 for calved heifers. B McStravick Aghagallon £1600 for calved heifer. Donaghmore producer £1500 twice for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1500, £1470 and £1460 for calved heifers. J Mohan Lisnaskea £1480 for calved heifer. A good selection of others sold from £1000 to £1270.

BREEDING BULLS

Keady producer £1700 for pedigree registered Limousin born 05/03/2018, Stewartstown producer £1200 for pedigree registered Simmental born 25/11/2014, local producer £1000 for pedigree Aberdeen Angus born 2014.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Just over 100 lots on offer this week sold to a strong demand for a lot of quality stock present.

An Armagh producer B McKeever sold a selection of quality cow and calves to make £2320, £2200, £2005, £1925, £1840, £1820, £1700, £1655, £1610 and £1560 he also sold a selection of incalf cows to make £1660 £1560 £1510 twice £1500, £1480, £1400, £1340, £1230, £1200 and £1180. J McAvoy Portadown sold pedigree registered Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot to make £1810 and £1675 for a second calver with heifer calf and £1500 for pedigree registered Limousin incalf to Limousin at £1500 with three maiden heifers sold to £1120, £1110 and £1060. K B Farms Ltd, Aughnacloy £1550 and £1400 for 2014 cows with heifer calves and £1400 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. J Cassidy Rosslea £1400 for 2011 cow with bull calf.

A large selection of others sold from £900 to £1385.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another good selecton this week sold readily with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £480 for a Charolais and £440 for Limousin to J Tanney Omagh. D Williamson Portadown £390 and £355 for Aberdeen Angus. Dungannon producer £370 for Charolais and £315 for Aberdeen Angus, Omagh producer £300 for Aberdeen Angus, R Dane Lisbellaw £300, £270 and £255 for Simmentals. W Downey Magheraveely £290 for Limousin, V Irwin Ballinamallard £285 for Belgian Blue, C Gunn Derrylin £280 for Limousin, J Carolan Rosslea £270 for Aberdeen Angus, J Teague Omagh £270 for Simmental and S Cullinan Fintona £270 for Simmental.

HEIFER CALVES

Dungannon producer £470 for Simmental, Dungannon producer £455 twice and £450 for Charolais. Omagh producer £415, £410 and £400 for Limousins. Aughnacloy producer £355 for Charolais £300 for Aberdeen Angus and £300 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

P J Mackle Coalisland £660 for Limousin, A Farrell Fivemiletown £655 for Charolais, L Williamson Fivemiletown £650 for Limousin and £635 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, C Robinson Ballygawley £640 for Limousin, M Wylie Aughnacloy £625 twice, £620, £615 and £610 for Limousins. A I Foy Tempo £625 for Simmental, G McCauley Rosslea £605 for Limousin, A G Johnston Lisbellaw £580 and £540 for Charolais and £495 for Limousin, S Cox Kinawley £560 for Charolais, A McGovern Newtownbutler £560 for Limousin, R Dane Lisbellaw £555 for Hereford and J Gervis Ballygawley £525 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS

H Williamson Fivemiletown £610 for Limousin, A McGovern Newtownbutler £595 for Charolais, J Tanney Omagh £580 for Charolais, J McDonagh Brookeborough £530 for Limousin, C Robinson Ballygawley £525 and £510 twice for Limousins. L Williamson Fivemiletown £520 for Limousin, M and H Williamson Fivemiletown £500 for Limousin and S Cox Kinawley £500 twice and £490 for Charolais.