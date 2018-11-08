Clogher Valley celebrates 100th show milestone

Clogher Valley Agricultural Society held a Gala Ball on Friday, October 12, in the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown.

This event was a joint celebration to mark the 100th show and the receiving of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Clogher Valley Agricultural Society was formed in 1904 but it has taken to 2018 for the 100th show to come round due to shows being cancelled during the war years and laterally in 2001 when there was an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in cattle.

All shows were cancelled that year, hence the celebration of 100 shows in 2018.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is in recognition of all volunteers who work tirelessly each year making the show the success it has now become.

Clogher Valley now has up on two hundred volunteers ranging from eight to eighty.

Clogher Valley Show, which promotes all things agricultural, is held on its traditional date each year, the last Wednesday in July, and has up on ten thousand people in attendance.