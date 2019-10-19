Closamectin Pour On for all your needs

Ten years ago, when labour-saving fluke and worm treatment Closamectin Pour on was first launched, Pat Grue only had son Jarlath helping out after school and at weekends.

Now Jarlath is full-time, working in partnership with his dad on the family farm in Lisnaskea.

The mixed dairy and beef enterprise is right on the border and keeps them both busy.

“The beef suckler herd is a real mix of breeds, but the cows are all put to a pedigree Charolais bull and the weanlings sold on.

“We don’t have any set calving period, so at any one time there’s cattle of all different ages on the farm,” explains Jarlath.

Cattle on the farm are routinely wormed throughout the grazing period, with a mid-summer fluke treatment when necessary because of the risk of liver fluke associated with the high Fermanagh rainfall.

When housed all livestock get a combined fluke and worm treatment in the late autumn.

“We’re still using Closamectin Pour On for the dose six to eight weeks post-housing because it’s handy and does your fluke, worms and lice. They all go through the crush and it’s no bother.

“Sometimes we might be reading the TB test at the same time, but they’ll all get a dose as they go through.”

Closamectin Pour-On was launched in the UK and Ireland ten years ago this autumn.

The result of years of research by Newry-based company Norbrook, it was the first pour-on wormer in Europe to contain a flukicide.

Since then it has become a firm favourite with farmers because it’s easy to use and stress-free for cattle.

Although Pat now has more help on the farm, the convenience of a pour-on product is still important.

“Whatever time of year it is, we always use a pour-on product because of the handiness and speed of it.

“We wouldn’t want to go back to injecting or drenching,” laughs Jarlath.