Clough woman left shocked after burglary and fire

Detectives continue to investigate a report of a burglary of a house on School Road outside the village of Clough, in Co Down on Monday, 19 February.

At around 1pm two masked males entered a house in the area. A woman, aged in her 50’s, who was in the house at the time was tied up by the intruders who made off with an IPad and a Mac Book and a grey coloured Peugeot 206 car.

During the incident a fire was started in an upstairs room. Two members of the public who were passing at the time came to the aid of the female and assisted her to safety. Thankfully due to the quick thinking of the passers-by the female was not injured but left shocked by her ordeal.

Police and NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. Significant damage was caused as a result of the fire. The Peugeot car was discovered burnt out at The Old Mill on the Clarkill Road in Castlewellan shortly after midnight in the early hours of Tuesday, 20th February.

Detective Sergeant Johnston is appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area of School Road on Monday or anyone who saw the Peugeot car being driven between Clough and Castlewellan to contact detectives at Ardmore Police Station on 101, quoting references 952 19/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.