Saturday, June 15, is the date for the Cloughmills Vintage Rally 2019.

The event will have all the usual attractions in place for folks of all ages to enjoy.

All types of tractors will be made welcome, and the main theme this year will be the 80th anniversaries of both The Ford Ferguson and the David Brown VAK 1.

There will be no free exhibitor meals at the rally this time around due to circumstances beyond the organiser’s control. However, there will be alternative catering facilities available.

Pictured are a group of the club members, who are already making preparations for the big day. This year’s main sponsor is Blackmore Fuels, Ballycastle, who have kindly donated first prize in the main draw. The money raised this year is going to Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Everyone is encouraged to come along and join in on the fun and help support these two great causes.