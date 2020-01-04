Club hands over £10,000

The annual Vintage Tractor and Car Trek was again organised by the members of the Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club. This year the charity to benefit was MacMillan Cancer Care.

The majority of funds collected in any given year are from sponsorship and this year, the highest collector was the Toner Family who collected £3,355. Next highest was Dennis Bell who collected £1,170 and Sidney Scott with £755.

At the monthly September meeting Gareth Bryson (Chairman) and Gary Borland (Trek organiser) handed over the sum of £10,215 to Iris McKeown and Maureen Hutchison of MacMillan Cancer Care.

The shield for the highest collector was awarded to John Toner.

Gary Borland, on behalf of the trek organisers, thanked the charity for their effort in preparation of the trek. Thanks went to those who provided sponsorship including Mid Ulster Cars, JMB Coaches, Hutchinsons Feeds and Drummullan Service Station and also to those who provided meals in Dungannon and Portadown.

Gary also thanked all the collectors, Sidney Scott chairman of the trek for his help, Maurice Rea and Alastair McCord for leading the trek, all club members and marshals for their support and Derek Davidson for hosting the convoy on the Friday stop-over. Finally, a huge thanks was given to Michael McKeown and Robin Irwin for all their hard work.

Gary also paid tribute to Jim Scott who had passed away during the year. Jim had worked tirelessly to collect over £211,000 as part of the trek over the years and will be sadly missed by the Club.

Commemorative trays were handed out to all drivers and shields for being the highest collector (boxes), lady participant and best tractor were presented to Alex Robinson, Jean Scott and Denis Bell respectively.