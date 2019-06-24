Club secretary to host Irish Beltex open farm evening

Kenny and Janice Preston’s farm at 24 Tircur Road, Dunbreen in Omagh, County Tyrone (BT79 7TY) is the venue for this year’s Beltex Open Farm Evening, organised by the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club.

Being held on Saturday, June 29, Kenny and Janice’s Glenpark Flock can be viewed from 3.30pm onwards.

An eventful day and evening has been lined-up with stock judging, a trimming demonstration and a butchery demonstration amongst the activities to be enjoyed followed by a barbecue and a Night at the Races… with a twist!

Kenny is the current Secretary of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club and his successful Glenpark Flock is well known amongst Beltex breeders and commercial farmers alike.

Everyone is welcome. For further information and directions ring Kenny Preston on M: 07788 146521.