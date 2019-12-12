Clydesdale Christmas cracker

The C Londonderry Horse Breeding Society will be hosting its 52nd Clydesdale Foal Show on Saturday, December 14, 2019 within Ballymena Livestock Market, with judging at 10.30am.

The judge for this year’s show is James Tennant, part of the show team from the well known West Forth Clydesdales, Lanarkshire.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, including senior and foal championships. The popular young handlers competition will be held after the overall championship, it is open to 12-16 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

The CLHBS are grateful to the following sponsors, Cahill Carr MRCVS, S H Coleman (Glarryford) Ltd, A Diamond and Son and Steele Farm Supplies.

A massive thanks also go to loyal sponsors Jervis Nutt Esq, Kenneth Irwin (Irwin Feeds/Bluegrass Horse Feeds), The Clydesdale Horse Society and the numerous CLHBS members who have donated special prizes down throughout the classes.

This will be the thirteenth year undercover in Ballymena and organisers are indebted to J A McClelland and Sons and their staff for granting the society permission to hold the show in such excellent facilities.

If you are a breeder, enthusiast or just interested in these gentle giants, please come along to Ballymena Market and see this year’s crop of foals and senior horses.

Gates will be open at 8 am with judging commencing at 10.30am.

The society will be holding their Christmas raffle at the show; tickets will be available on the day. Proceeds from last year’s raffle were given to the Air Ambulance NI. This year the society are supporting The Children’s Cancer Unit The Society’s ever popular social gathering will be held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney, from 9pm on the night of the show. Members will be entertained by Kevin Hughes, so if you enjoy a good nights craic you are more than welcome to join the society.

Any enquires please contact Yvonne Hanna (secretary) on 0282 766 3470.