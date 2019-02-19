Co Antrim farmer sentenced for animal welfare offences

Lisburn man William James Wright (64) of Crewe Road, Ballinderry Upper, was sentenced at Lisburn Magistrates Court today (Tuesdasy) in respect of a number of animal welfare charges.

He was charged with three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to cattle, one of failing to take such steps as were reasonable in the circumstances to ensure the needs of an animal were met, one of failing to comply with a duty imposed under animal welfare regulations and two counts of failing to notify the Department of the birth of calves.

Wright had previously pleaded guilty and was disqualified for 16 years from owning animals, keeping animals, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which he is entitled to control or influence the way in which animals are kept, from dealing in animals, from transporting animals and arranging the transport of animals.

He received six months imprisonment suspended for two years, a £450 fine plus £15 offender levy.

Wright had previous animal welfare related convictions and DAERA was monitoring the farm. Officers carried out a number of inspections of his farm between December 2015 and July 2016 when these offences came to light.