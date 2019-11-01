Co Antrim members progress to YFCU public speaking heats final

Co Antrim YFC held their public speaking heats recently in Ballymoney High School with once again, a mass of members travelling from all over Co Antrim to compete.

The standard was extremely high in all age categories and a massive congratulations to all who were placed.

Natasha Adams, Alexis Kidd and Gail McCullough (Lisnamurrican YFC)

12-14

James McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

James Gregg, Glarryford YFC

14-16

Natasha Adams, Alexis Kidd and Gail McCullough (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Kathryn McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC

Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC

16-18 prepared

Eva Lowry, Glarryford YFC

Ryan Bonar, Jack Johnston (Randalstown YFC) and James Robson (Holestone YFC)

James Currie, Kilraughts YFC

16-18 impromptu

Eva Lowry, Glarryford YFC

Sara Lucas, Lylehill YFC

Hannah Kyle, Peter Thompson and Gemma McNeilly (Randalstown YFC)

18-21 prepared

Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

Clara McConnell, Holestone YFC

18-21 impromptu

Ellen King, Glarryford YFC

Natasha Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

Alex McCracken, Grace Cotton and Emma Knox (Crumlin YFC)

21-25 prepared

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

Stephanie McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC

21-25 impromptu

Alana Buckley, Straid YFC

Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

25-30 prepared

Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

25-30 impromptu

Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

Ryan Gamble, Finvoy YFC

Thank you to all who helped to steward and to Ballymoney High School for letting the county use their facilities.