Co Antrim members progress to YFCU public speaking heats final

Co Antrim YFC held their public speaking heats recently in Ballymoney High School with once again, a mass of members travelling from all over Co Antrim to compete.
The standard was extremely high in all age categories and a massive congratulations to all who were placed.
12-14
James McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
James Gregg, Glarryford YFC
14-16
Kathryn McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC
Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC
16-18 prepared
Eva Lowry, Glarryford YFC
James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
16-18 impromptu
Eva Lowry, Glarryford YFC
Sara Lucas, Lylehill YFC
18-21 prepared
Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
Clara McConnell, Holestone YFC
18-21 impromptu
Ellen King, Glarryford YFC
Natasha Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
21-25 prepared
Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
Stephanie McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC
21-25 impromptu
Alana Buckley, Straid YFC
Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
25-30 prepared
Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC
Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC
25-30 impromptu
Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
Ryan Gamble, Finvoy YFC
Thank you to all who helped to steward and to Ballymoney High School for letting the county use their facilities.