Co Antrim members progress to YFCU public speaking heats final

Members of Kilraughts YFC who recently attended the county public debating heat at Ballymoney High School. The following club members were placed: 12-14 age group, James McNeill, 14-16 age group, Victoria Currie, 16-18 age group (prepared), James Currie, 18-21 age group (prepared), Thomas McNeill and 21-25 age group (prepared), Hannah Kirkpatrick. A big thank is extended to Helen McQuisten, Lisa Wilson and Kathryn McAllister who helped the club prepare for the competition, it is greatly appreciated
Members of Kilraughts YFC who recently attended the county public debating heat at Ballymoney High School. The following club members were placed: 12-14 age group, James McNeill, 14-16 age group, Victoria Currie, 16-18 age group (prepared), James Currie, 18-21 age group (prepared), Thomas McNeill and 21-25 age group (prepared), Hannah Kirkpatrick. A big thank is extended to Helen McQuisten, Lisa Wilson and Kathryn McAllister who helped the club prepare for the competition, it is greatly appreciated

Co Antrim YFC held their public speaking heats recently in Ballymoney High School with once again, a mass of members travelling from all over Co Antrim to compete.

The standard was extremely high in all age categories and a massive congratulations to all who were placed.

Natasha Adams, Alexis Kidd and Gail McCullough (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Natasha Adams, Alexis Kidd and Gail McCullough (Lisnamurrican YFC)

12-14

James McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

James Gregg, Glarryford YFC

14-16

Natasha Adams, Alexis Kidd and Gail McCullough (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Natasha Adams, Alexis Kidd and Gail McCullough (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Kathryn McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC

Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC

16-18 prepared

Eva Lowry, Glarryford YFC

Ryan Bonar, Jack Johnston (Randalstown YFC) and James Robson (Holestone YFC)

Ryan Bonar, Jack Johnston (Randalstown YFC) and James Robson (Holestone YFC)

James Currie, Kilraughts YFC

16-18 impromptu

Eva Lowry, Glarryford YFC

Sara Lucas, Lylehill YFC

Hannah Kyle, Peter Thompson and Gemma McNeilly (Randalstown YFC)

Hannah Kyle, Peter Thompson and Gemma McNeilly (Randalstown YFC)

18-21 prepared

Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

Clara McConnell, Holestone YFC

18-21 impromptu

Ellen King, Glarryford YFC

Natasha Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

Alex McCracken, Grace Cotton and Emma Knox (Crumlin YFC)

Alex McCracken, Grace Cotton and Emma Knox (Crumlin YFC)

21-25 prepared

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

Stephanie McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC

21-25 impromptu

Alana Buckley, Straid YFC

Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

25-30 prepared

Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

25-30 impromptu

Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

Ryan Gamble, Finvoy YFC

Thank you to all who helped to steward and to Ballymoney High School for letting the county use their facilities.

Leo Kidd and Harry Knox (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Leo Kidd and Harry Knox (Lisnamurrican YFC)