Co Antrim YFC hold their annual dinner dance and prizegiving night

Another successful night was enjoyed by young farmers from across Co Antrim recently at their annual dinner dance.
Members from all over the county attended the dinner dance and collected silverware from competitions over the past year.
Swimming 2018
Under 18 female
Nicole Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC
Under 18 male
Josh Erwin, Glarryford YFC
Over 18 female
Nicole McConnell, Straid YFC
Over 18 male
Michael Marshall, Lisnamurrican YFC
Soil assessment 2018
Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
Fencing 2018
Novice
Randalstown YFC
Advanced
Kells and Connor YFC
Floral art 2018
12-14
Ellen Smyth, Randalstown YFC
14-16
Emma Mills, Randalstown YFC
16-18
Zara Stirling, Holestone YFC
18-21
Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
21-25
Ryan Bonar, Randalstown YFC
25-30
Lucy Hurrell, Ahoghill YFC
Public speaking 2018
12-14
James Gregg, Glarryford YFC
14-16
Adam Gaston, Glarryford YFC
16-18 prepared
Eva McClurg, Glarryford YFC
16-18 impromptu
James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
18-21 prepared
Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
18-21 impromptu
Ellen King, Glarryford YFC
21-25 prepared
Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
21-25 impropmtu
Alana Buckley, Straid YFC
25-30 prepared and impromptu
Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC
Group debating 2018
12-14
Victoria Currie, James Lynn and James McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
14-16
Michaela King, Jayne Kirkpatrick and Charlotte Lynn, Kilraughts YFC
16-18
Zara Davis, Kirsty Wallace and Kirsten Davis, Lylehill YFC
18-21
Hannah O’Neill, Alexis Kidd and Natasha Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
21-25
Hannah Kirkpatrick, Lauren McNeill and Amy Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
25-30
Emma Herron, Christine Maybin and Olivia Logan, Lisnamurrican YFC
Craft demonstration/presentation 2018
12-14
Robyn Marshall, Holestone YFC
14-16
Michaela King, Kilraughts YFC
16-18
Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC
18-21
Katie Witherspoon, Lisnamurrican YFC
21-25
Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
25-30
Jonny McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC
Choir festival 2018
Holestone YFC
Silage making 2019
Mark Johnston, Randalstown YFC
Dairy stock judging 2019
12-14
Deon Fleming, Glarryford YFC
14-16
Emma Knox, Crumlin YFC
16-18
Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
18-21
Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
21-25
Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
25-30
Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC
Silage assessment 2019
12-14
Ellen Smyth, Randalstown YFC
14-16
Jayne Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
16-18
Jessica McCullough, Crumlin YFC
18-21
David Moore, Holestone YFC
21-25
Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
25-30
Christina Donaldson, Lylehill YFC
Sheep stock judging 2019
12-14
Deon Fleming, Glarryford YFC
14-16
Thomas Jamieson, Kilraughts YFC
16-18
Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
18-21
Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC
21-25
Anna Carmichael, Straid YFC
25-30
Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC
Beef stock judging 2019
12-14
Callum McConnell, Holestone YFC
14-16
Ryan Erskine, Gleno Valley YFC
16-18
Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
18-21
Rachel Smyth, Randalstown YFC
21-25
Ian Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC
25-30
Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC
Machinery handling 2019
William Beattie, Finvoy YFC and David Thompson, Randalstown YFC
Sheep shearing 2019
Novice
Gleno Valley YFC
Advanced
Gleno Valley YFC
Tug of war
Ladies
Lisnamurrican YFC
Novice
Randalstown YFC
Advanced
Straid YFC
Ladies football
Junior
Gleno Valley YFC
Senior
Lisnamurrican YFC
Tag rugby
Junior
Glarryford YFC
Senior
Moycraig YFC
Home management 2018
Junior
Jacqueline Gillespie, Ahoghill YFC
Senior
Andrew White, Kells and Connor YFC
Ulster Young Farmer 2018
Junior
Anna Boyd, Straid YFC
Senior
Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
Arts festival gala 2019
Kilraughts YFC
Finvoy YFC
Glarryford YFC
Holestone YFC
One act drama
Kilraughts YFC
Three act drama
Moycraig
Competitions day
Randalstown YFC
Super club
Glarryford YFC
Proficiencies
Junior
Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC
Senior
Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC
Club leader
Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
Secretary
Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC
Treasurer
Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC
PRO
Lauren McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
Junior member of the year
Lois McCurdy, Moycraig YFC
Senior member of the year
Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
Fair play trophy
Straid YFC
County shield
Glarryford YFC
Well done to everyone who received prizes and thanks to Zita McNaugher, the YFCU president, for coming along as the guest speaker on the night.