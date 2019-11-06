Co Antrim YFC hold their annual dinner dance and prizegiving night

Another successful night was enjoyed by young farmers from across Co Antrim recently at their annual dinner dance.

Members from all over the county attended the dinner dance and collected silverware from competitions over the past year.

Straid YFC, Endeavour/Fair Play Award

Swimming 2018

Under 18 female

Nicole Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC

Under 18 male

Josh Erwin, Glarryford YFC

Over 18 female

Nicole McConnell, Straid YFC

Over 18 male

William Beattie, Finvoy YFC and David Thompson, Randalstown YFC 1st place Machinery Handling

Michael Marshall, Lisnamurrican YFC

Soil assessment 2018

Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

Fencing 2018

Novice

Randalstown YFC

Advanced

Kells and Connor YFC

Floral art 2018

12-14

Ellen Smyth, Randalstown YFC

14-16

Emma Mills, Randalstown YFC

16-18

Zara Stirling, Holestone YFC

18-21

Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

21-25

Ryan Bonar, Randalstown YFC

25-30

Lucy Hurrell, Ahoghill YFC

Public speaking 2018

12-14

James Gregg, Glarryford YFC

14-16

Adam Gaston, Glarryford YFC

16-18 prepared

Eva McClurg, Glarryford YFC

16-18 impromptu

James Currie, Kilraughts YFC

18-21 prepared

Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

18-21 impromptu

Ellen King, Glarryford YFC

21-25 prepared

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

21-25 impropmtu

Alana Buckley, Straid YFC

25-30 prepared and impromptu

Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

Group debating 2018

12-14

Victoria Currie, James Lynn and James McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

14-16

Michaela King, Jayne Kirkpatrick and Charlotte Lynn, Kilraughts YFC

16-18

Zara Davis, Kirsty Wallace and Kirsten Davis, Lylehill YFC

18-21

Hannah O’Neill, Alexis Kidd and Natasha Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

21-25

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Lauren McNeill and Amy Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

25-30

Emma Herron, Christine Maybin and Olivia Logan, Lisnamurrican YFC

Craft demonstration/presentation 2018

12-14

Robyn Marshall, Holestone YFC

14-16

Michaela King, Kilraughts YFC

16-18

Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC

18-21

Katie Witherspoon, Lisnamurrican YFC

21-25

Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

25-30

Jonny McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC

Choir festival 2018

Holestone YFC

Silage making 2019

Mark Johnston, Randalstown YFC

Dairy stock judging 2019

12-14

Deon Fleming, Glarryford YFC

14-16

Emma Knox, Crumlin YFC

16-18

Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

18-21

Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

21-25

Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

25-30

Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

Silage assessment 2019

12-14

Ellen Smyth, Randalstown YFC

14-16

Jayne Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

16-18

Jessica McCullough, Crumlin YFC

18-21

David Moore, Holestone YFC

21-25

Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

25-30

Christina Donaldson, Lylehill YFC

Sheep stock judging 2019

12-14

Deon Fleming, Glarryford YFC

14-16

Thomas Jamieson, Kilraughts YFC

16-18

Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

18-21

Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC

21-25

Anna Carmichael, Straid YFC

25-30

Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC

Beef stock judging 2019

12-14

Callum McConnell, Holestone YFC

14-16

Ryan Erskine, Gleno Valley YFC

16-18

Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

18-21

Rachel Smyth, Randalstown YFC

21-25

Ian Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC

25-30

Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

Machinery handling 2019

William Beattie, Finvoy YFC and David Thompson, Randalstown YFC

Sheep shearing 2019

Novice

Gleno Valley YFC

Advanced

Gleno Valley YFC

Tug of war

Ladies

Lisnamurrican YFC

Novice

Randalstown YFC

Advanced

Straid YFC

Ladies football

Junior

Gleno Valley YFC

Senior

Lisnamurrican YFC

Tag rugby

Junior

Glarryford YFC

Senior

Moycraig YFC

Home management 2018

Junior

Jacqueline Gillespie, Ahoghill YFC

Senior

Andrew White, Kells and Connor YFC

Ulster Young Farmer 2018

Junior

Anna Boyd, Straid YFC

Senior

Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

Arts festival gala 2019

Kilraughts YFC

Finvoy YFC

Glarryford YFC

Holestone YFC

One act drama

Kilraughts YFC

Three act drama

Moycraig

Competitions day

Randalstown YFC

Super club

Glarryford YFC

Proficiencies

Junior

Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC

Senior

Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

Club leader

Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

Secretary

Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC

Treasurer

Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC

PRO

Lauren McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

Junior member of the year

Lois McCurdy, Moycraig YFC

Senior member of the year

Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

Fair play trophy

Straid YFC

County shield

Glarryford YFC

Well done to everyone who received prizes and thanks to Zita McNaugher, the YFCU president, for coming along as the guest speaker on the night.