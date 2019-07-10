Co Antrim YFCU at Ballymena Show

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Co Antrim YFC hosted their annual hockey tournament in conjunction with Ballymena Show.
The results are as follows:
Boys:
1st Moycraig YFC
2nd Glarryford YFC
3rd Kilraughts YFC
Senior girls:
1st GlarryfordYFC
2nd Kilraughts YFC
3rd Straid YFC
Junior girls:
1st Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Gleno Valley YYFC
3rd Holestone YFC
Co Antrim would like to thank Ballymena Showgrounds for the use of the pitches and to Mary, Joanne and Aimee for umpiring the matches
Saturday, June 15 came around and the county took to Ballymena Show to showcase their driving skills with a few competitions at the show stand, with all points leading towards superclub.
The results are as follows:
Ladies jeep challenge:
1st Lisnamurrican YF
2nd Randalstown YFC
3rd Glarryford YFC
Novelty challenge:
1st Straid YFC
2nd Finvoy YFC
3rd Kilraughts YFC
Tractor handling:
1st RandalstownYFC
2nd Lisnamurrican YFC 3rd Glarryford YFC
Tug o war:
1st RandalstownYFC
2nd Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd Glarryford YFC
You can keep up to date with all of the activities and results on the county’s Facebook page.