Co Antrim YFCU at Ballymena Show

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Co Antrim YFC hosted their annual hockey tournament in conjunction with Ballymena Show.

The results are as follows:

Third Kilraughts YFC boys

Boys:

1st Moycraig YFC

2nd Glarryford YFC

3rd Kilraughts YFC

Third Straid YFC senior girls

Senior girls:

1st GlarryfordYFC

2nd Kilraughts YFC

3rd Straid YFC

TOW - 2nd Lisnamurrican YFC

Junior girls:

1st Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Gleno Valley YYFC

3rd Holestone YFC

TOW - 1st Randalstown YFC

Co Antrim would like to thank Ballymena Showgrounds for the use of the pitches and to Mary, Joanne and Aimee for umpiring the matches

Saturday, June 15 came around and the county took to Ballymena Show to showcase their driving skills with a few competitions at the show stand, with all points leading towards superclub.

The results are as follows:

Ladies jeep challenge:

1st Lisnamurrican YF

2nd Randalstown YFC

2nd Kilraughts YFC senior girls

3rd Glarryford YFC

Novelty challenge:

1st Straid YFC

2nd Finvoy YFC

3rd Kilraughts YFC

Tractor handling:

1st RandalstownYFC

2nd Lisnamurrican YFC 3rd Glarryford YFC

Tug o war:

1st RandalstownYFC

2nd Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd Glarryford YFC

You can keep up to date with all of the activities and results on the county’s Facebook page.