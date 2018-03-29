Co Armagh farmer in his 70s dies while helping sow to calve

A man in his 70s has died following a farming tragedy in Co Armagh.

The farmer, described as an “affable” and “quick witted” man who was well known in the local community, is believed to have lost his life while helping a sow calf at the farm on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn on Wednesday.

The Ambulance Service was called to the scene at about 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The Health and Safety Executive, meanwhile, saidthey are aware of the incident and are “making inquiries.”

Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Larkin said he knew the man and his family.

“He was down with the sow on Tuesday night, Wednesday morning waiting for it to calve, and it was some time during that period when obviously an incident has occurred and he has tragically lost his life,” Mr Larkin said.

“He was a man in his 70s and he was well known, having lived all his life in the area. He was a very affable chap, good natured and quick witted.

“He was well known and well liked amongst his neighbours. It is a very tragic incident and of course our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his neighbours.”

He added: “This has been a great shock for the community who are, of course, rallying round the family at this difficult time.”

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor added: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family.”