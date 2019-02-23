Co Down Blackface breeders to help two charities

Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders and Mourne Sheep Breeders are jointly organizing their annual stock judging event and in lamb ewe sale in Hilltown Saleyard on Friday, March 1.

All monies raised will be split between NI Chest Heart and Stroke and Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Children’s Heartbeat Trust is a charity in Northern Ireland that provides practical and emotional support to families of children and young people born with heart disease. They work very closely with Clark Clinic which is the children’s cardiac ward at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Today in Northern Ireland, over 335,000 people are living with a chest, heart and stroke condition. Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke are a local charity, leading the fight against chest, heart and stroke illnesses and have been working for the people of Northern Ireland for over 70 years. Their aim is to support those living with these life changing conditions and prevent others from becoming ill.

More than 80% of their work is funded by public donations from local people and all the money they raise is spent in Northern Ireland.

The event will commence at 8pm and judging by previous year’s events it should be an entertaining and enjoyable evening with something for everyone to enjoy.

The evening will include a charity auction, a sale of in lamb Blackface ewes and a draw on the night. Please come along and support these very worthwhile charities.