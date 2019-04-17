Co Down’s Around Noon hits the top ten

Newry-headquartered Around Noon has been listed as one of the top 10 fastest-growing privately owned food and beverage companies in the UK.

The manufacturer of food-to-go products, such as sandwiches, salads, wraps and yoghurts, is ranked seventh in the prestigious report, produced by global advisory firm Alantra, and published by The Grocer magazine.

Alantra has now been publishing the Food & Beverage Fast 50 annually for more than a decade. It ranks the UK’s fastest-growing, privately owned food and beverage businesses on the basis of the revenue growth they have achieved over the past two years, according to their most recently published accounts.

With annual sales growth of 46.2 percent, Around Noon was the highest-placed Northern Ireland-based company in the listing.

Strong Roots, a frozen plant-based food company, topped the list, followed by Grenade, the producer of nutrition-focused snacks.

In the report foreword, Simon Peacock, Partner and UK Food & Beverage Leadership at Alantra, said: “This year’s ranking offers a glimpse into how the most agile brands are exploiting the fast-moving marketplace. It is their commitment to product quality and customer service that is in turn driving dramatic improvements in their sales.”

Charles Lanceley, Director and UK Food & Beverage Leadership at Alantra, added: “The fastest-growing brands in the food and beverage sector have captured the imagination of consumers by offering a product with a genuine point of differentiation that reflects their granular understanding of the marketplace.”

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “By working closely with our clients to develop products and ranges that appeal to their customers, we have been able to achieve strong organic growth, alongside the growth that we have achieved through acquisitions.

“Our team has worked extremely hard to ensure we continually produce innovative products and deliver outstanding service to our customers. The growth that we have achieved and our placing in the top 10 of this report, is a tribute to them,” Mr Chambers adds.

Around Noon employs around 250 people and its clients include a range of blue-chip companies in the UK and Ireland, including leading convenience retailers and coffee shop chains.

Further information about the report is available at: www.uk.alantra.com