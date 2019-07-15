Co Down tractor run for Mercy Ships nurse

On Friday, July 26, Kilhorne Parish Church, Annalong, will host a tractor and vintage vehicle run with all proceeds going towards Jane White’s work with Mercy Ships.

Jane has been volunteering as a nurse with this organisation for almost 10 years. She has just finished a year with the ship in the country of Guinea, West Africa.

In August Jane will return to the ship and head to the country of Senegal for another medical outreach.

Mercy Ships is a Christian organisation that has been operational for the past 40 years. The ‘Africa Mercy’ is the world’s largest non-government hospital ship in the world. It provides free life-saving surgery to some of the poorest communities across the West African coast.

The crew on board are volunteers from all over the world; who actually pay to be there. The ship has a crew of 400 people, from engineers and electricians to cooks and cleaners. It also has medical staff, surgeons, anaesthetists, doctors and nurses.

The ship provides many different surgeries over their 10 month stay in a country. It has five state of the art operating theatres, X-Ray facilities and a CT scanner. It has its own laboratory and pharmacy. The hospital has 75 patient beds including an ICU.

The surgeries include cataract, orthopaedic, maxillofacial, plastic reconstructive, general and obstetric fistula/gynae.

Aside from the medical aspect of the ship, it also runs an agricultural training programme to help local farmers make the most of their land.

The tractor run will leave from the Marine Park, Annalong at 7.30pm and finish up at the church hall. All vehicles £10. Refreshments will be served in the church hall afterwards.

Everyone is invited to attend, either bring a tractor or vintage vehicle or just come as a spectator.