Co Down YFCU host annual dinner and awards at the Clandeboye Lodge

Members from near and far attended Co Down Young Farmers annual dinner dance on Saturday, November 9 in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor.
Chairperson Jane Kilpatrick (Donaghadee YFC) was delighted to welcome Co Down’s honoured guests, guest speaker John McCallister, YFCU land mobility manager and YFCU members for an evening of celebration and reflection on the successful year Co Down Young Farmers have had.
Toasts and replies were followed by a wonderful three course meal with dessert kindly sponsored by Mullins Ice Cream before the prize ceremony kicked off.
Co Down YFC’s prize winners (September 2018 – August 2019) are as follows:
Swimming 2018
Under 18 female
Lauren Taylor - Ballywalter
Over 18 female
Ellen Woods - Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Floral art
12-14 Lucy Rodgers - Spa YFC
14-16 Sophie Thompson - Moneyrea YFC
16-18 Connor Woods – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21 Katie Walker - Hillsborough YFC
21-25 Rosalyn Magee - Spa YFC
25-30 Hannah Robinson - Newtownards YFC
Public speaking
Prepared
12-14 Lois Ginniff - Annaclone and Magherally YFC
14-16 Zara Ginniff – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
16-18 Helen Chapman - Hillhall YFC
18-21 Ellie Thompson - Ballywalter YFC
21-25 Jessica Lee - Ballywalter YFC
25-30 Andrew Patton - Newtownards YFC
Impromtu
16-18 Alex Cleland - Spa YFC
18-21 Hannah Shaw - Spa YFC
21-25 Ellen Woods – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
25-30 Jane Kilpatrick - Donaghadee YFC
Group debating
12-14 Ballywalter YFC– Georgia Eadie, James Patton, Lauren Taylor
14-16 Ballywalter YFC – Leanne McKeag, Erin Dougherty, Gareth Miskimmin
16-18 Newtownards YFC - Zoe Warden, Rachel McCormick, Rebecca McCracken
18-21 Newtownards YFC – Sam McCracken, Rebecca McCormick, Dylan Robinson
21-25 Newtownards YFC - Heather Martin, Jane Patton, Sarah Robinson
25-30 Newtownards YFC and Donaghadee YFC - Andrew Patton, Alison Rea and Jane Kilpatrick
Ulster Young Farmer
Junior
Glyn Surgenor - Hillsborough YFC
Senior
Paul Cottney - Hillsborough YFC
Home management
Junior
Jordan Shanks - Newtownards YFC
Senior
Hannah Cromie - Rathfriland YFC
Silage assessment
12-14 Steven Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
14-16 Alexander Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
16-18 Danielle Connolly - Spa YFC
18-21 Rachel Nelson – Annaclone and Magherally YFC, Laura Houston and Ryan Newell - Mourne YFC
21-25 Amy Presho - Killinchy YFC
25-30 Sarah Graham - Killinchy YFC
Silage making: Andrew Patton - Newtownards YFC
Dairy cattle
12-14 James Patton - Ballywalter YFC
14-16 Alexander Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
16-18 Nicola Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21 Richard Kennedy - Ballywalter YFC
21-25 Robert Stewart - Newtownards YFC
25-30 Andrew Patton - Newtownards YFC
Sheep
12-14 James Patton - Ballywalter YFC
14-16 Allistair Sands – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
16-18 Danielle Connolly - Spa YFC
18-21 Samuel McMurray – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
21-25 Claire Young - Spa YFC
25-30 David Dodd - Spa YFC
Beef
12-14 Penni Martin - Artana YFC
14-16 Jonathan Lemon - Ballywalter YFC
16-18 Danielle Connolly - Spa YFC
18-21 Hannah Shaw - Spa YFC
21-25 Robert Chesney - Ballywalter YFC
25-30 David Dodd - Spa YFC
Tug of war
Advanced: Spa YFC
Machinery handling: Keith Dickson and William Truesdale - Spa YFC
Soil assessment: Lauren Spiers - Rathfriland YFC
Fencing
Novice: Killinchy YFC
Demonstration presentation
12-14 Samara Radcliffe – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
21-25 Ellen Woods – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
25-30 Andrew Ritchie - Ballywalter YFC
Club leader of the year: William Graham - Killinchy YFC
Secretary of the year: Hayley-Rae Hopkins - Donaghadee YFC
Treasurer of the year: Alison Rea - Donaghadee YFC
PRO of the year: Sarah Dorman - Spa YFC
Three act drama: Newtownards YFC
Photographic competition: Luke Kinnaird - Ballymiscaw YFC
Arts festival: Spa YFC
On the evening Jane Patton, Newtownards YFC, was crowned Farmview Dairies Pinta Princess and junior club of the year, Annaclone and Magherally and senior club of the year, Spa YFC were announced, causing the prize ceremony to be paused with the huge encore of cheers and celebration.