Co Down YFCU host annual dinner and awards at the Clandeboye Lodge

Members from near and far attended Co Down Young Farmers annual dinner dance on Saturday, November 9 in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor.

Chairperson Jane Kilpatrick (Donaghadee YFC) was delighted to welcome Co Down’s honoured guests, guest speaker John McCallister, YFCU land mobility manager and YFCU members for an evening of celebration and reflection on the successful year Co Down Young Farmers have had.

Killinchy YFC members

Toasts and replies were followed by a wonderful three course meal with dessert kindly sponsored by Mullins Ice Cream before the prize ceremony kicked off.

Co Down YFC’s prize winners (September 2018 – August 2019) are as follows:

Swimming 2018

Under 18 female

Lauren Taylor - Ballywalter

Over 18 female

Ellen Woods - Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Floral art

12-14 Lucy Rodgers - Spa YFC

14-16 Sophie Thompson - Moneyrea YFC

16-18 Connor Woods – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

18-21 Katie Walker - Hillsborough YFC

21-25 Rosalyn Magee - Spa YFC

25-30 Hannah Robinson - Newtownards YFC

Public speaking

Prepared

12-14 Lois Ginniff - Annaclone and Magherally YFC

14-16 Zara Ginniff – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

16-18 Helen Chapman - Hillhall YFC

18-21 Ellie Thompson - Ballywalter YFC

21-25 Jessica Lee - Ballywalter YFC

25-30 Andrew Patton - Newtownards YFC

Impromtu

16-18 Alex Cleland - Spa YFC

18-21 Hannah Shaw - Spa YFC

21-25 Ellen Woods – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

25-30 Jane Kilpatrick - Donaghadee YFC

Group debating

12-14 Ballywalter YFC– Georgia Eadie, James Patton, Lauren Taylor

14-16 Ballywalter YFC – Leanne McKeag, Erin Dougherty, Gareth Miskimmin

16-18 Newtownards YFC - Zoe Warden, Rachel McCormick, Rebecca McCracken

18-21 Newtownards YFC – Sam McCracken, Rebecca McCormick, Dylan Robinson

21-25 Newtownards YFC - Heather Martin, Jane Patton, Sarah Robinson

25-30 Newtownards YFC and Donaghadee YFC - Andrew Patton, Alison Rea and Jane Kilpatrick

Ulster Young Farmer

Junior

Glyn Surgenor - Hillsborough YFC

Senior

Paul Cottney - Hillsborough YFC

Home management

Junior

Jordan Shanks - Newtownards YFC

Senior

Hannah Cromie - Rathfriland YFC

Silage assessment

12-14 Steven Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

14-16 Alexander Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

16-18 Danielle Connolly - Spa YFC

18-21 Rachel Nelson – Annaclone and Magherally YFC, Laura Houston and Ryan Newell - Mourne YFC

21-25 Amy Presho - Killinchy YFC

25-30 Sarah Graham - Killinchy YFC

Silage making: Andrew Patton - Newtownards YFC

Dairy cattle

12-14 James Patton - Ballywalter YFC

14-16 Alexander Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

16-18 Nicola Mitchell – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

18-21 Richard Kennedy - Ballywalter YFC

21-25 Robert Stewart - Newtownards YFC

25-30 Andrew Patton - Newtownards YFC

Sheep

12-14 James Patton - Ballywalter YFC

14-16 Allistair Sands – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

16-18 Danielle Connolly - Spa YFC

18-21 Samuel McMurray – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

21-25 Claire Young - Spa YFC

25-30 David Dodd - Spa YFC

Beef

12-14 Penni Martin - Artana YFC

14-16 Jonathan Lemon - Ballywalter YFC

16-18 Danielle Connolly - Spa YFC

18-21 Hannah Shaw - Spa YFC

21-25 Robert Chesney - Ballywalter YFC

25-30 David Dodd - Spa YFC

Tug of war

Advanced: Spa YFC

Machinery handling: Keith Dickson and William Truesdale - Spa YFC

Soil assessment: Lauren Spiers - Rathfriland YFC

Fencing

Novice: Killinchy YFC

Demonstration presentation

12-14 Samara Radcliffe – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

21-25 Ellen Woods – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

25-30 Andrew Ritchie - Ballywalter YFC

Club leader of the year: William Graham - Killinchy YFC

Secretary of the year: Hayley-Rae Hopkins - Donaghadee YFC

Treasurer of the year: Alison Rea - Donaghadee YFC

PRO of the year: Sarah Dorman - Spa YFC

Three act drama: Newtownards YFC

Photographic competition: Luke Kinnaird - Ballymiscaw YFC

Arts festival: Spa YFC

On the evening Jane Patton, Newtownards YFC, was crowned Farmview Dairies Pinta Princess and junior club of the year, Annaclone and Magherally and senior club of the year, Spa YFC were announced, causing the prize ceremony to be paused with the huge encore of cheers and celebration.