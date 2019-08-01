Co Down Young Farmer’s Clubs have a splash at annual rally night

On Friday, July 28 Co Down Young Farmers’ Clubs hosted their annual rally night which was this year held at Banbridge RFC.

With a late start, nothing unusual there for YFC, the night began with the eating challenge.

Annaclomne and Magherally YFC members

This year YFCU vice president Andrew Patton had the pleasure of creating a gruesome concoction for a member of each club to race to consume their bowl’s contents.

Then began the club challenges in a battle to win the Co Down Rally Shield.

Find the Spud, five-a-side football, the Grassroots scavenger hunt and the water balloon challenge were a few of the many activities the Co Down clubs participated in.

Once the Rally Shield Challenges were completed the warfare really began.

Mixing it up this year, the final activities of the evening were slippery rounders and a blindfolded ‘sheep dog’ trial, which as all Co Down members well know, turns into a ‘splashing’ good time with no member left safe or dry.

Congratulations must go to Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club who received the Co Down Rally Shield this year.

Meanwhile, the Build It 2019 heats for Co Down and Co Armagh were held on June 23 at Markethill Mart.

This competition was sponsored by Grassroots and without their ongoing support the competition would not be possible.

Co Down Rally Shield winners

On the night both Co Down and Co Armagh headed to the mart to see who could build the best ‘Tiered Planter’.

With plenty of discussions, dedication and determination within the 90 minutes there was a real competition.

Thank you to both Jim and Alan for coming along to judge this competition.

The results were

Co Down

1st Hillhall YFC 3 (91 points)

2nd Artana YFC 1 (88 points)

3rd Rathfriland YFC 2 (86 points)

Co Armagh

1st Collone YFC 2 (92 points)

2nd Joint Bleary YFC 1 and Bleary YFC 2 (90 points)

Well done to everyone who came along and took part in the competition.