Co Dublin breeder wins Royal Ulster Winter Fair Inter Breed Championship

The 2018 Royal Ulster Winter Fair Supreme Inter-Breed championship was won by Co Dublin herdowner Cyril Dowling with his Holstein second calver Baldonnel FM Sunshine. Sired by his own bull, Baldonnel Flashman, the cow calved in October and is currently giving 50L of milk per day. She had previously won the All-Ireland Heifer in Milk championship at Tullamore Show in 2017.
“Her sire is a Stormatic son and is currently breeding some lovely heifers, many of which classify as VG as two year olds,” Cyril explained.
Judge Brian Behnke, from Wisconsin, described his champion as an excellent example of the Holstein breed.
“She has great dairy character and would compete well in any Holstein class, held anywhere around the world,” he said
“The cow has a tremendous mammary system. But, above all, I was particularly impressed with her locomotion. She walks tremendously well.”
Behnke awarded the Inter-Breed Reserve to Co Antrim Ayrshire breeder John Hunter with his fourth calver Ardmore Janet 110. The cow had won the Ayrshire championship earlier in the day.
“She calved on October 29th and is currently giving 40L of milk per day,” John explained.
“Her first three calves were heifers, which was followed by a bull the last time a around. A number of AI companies are already showing interest in the calf.
“Janet had previously won the Ayrshire Championship at the 2017 Winter Fair. In her last full lactation she gave 9,000l of milk at 4.70% butterfat and 3.67% protein.”
The Hunters also won the Ayrshire reserve award with their third calver Ardmore Orphan 117.
The Inter-Breed Honourable Mention was awarded to Co Wexford breeder Philip Jones with his calved heifer Hallow Atwood Carmen. She was also selected as the Holstein Breed Reserve and the Inter Breed Heifer Champion at the event.
Brian Behnke described her as a young cow with tremendous potential. She calved for the first time in April and is projected to give 9,500L in 305 days. Earlier this year Carmen won the All-Ireland Heifer in Milk championship at Tullamore Show.
The Jersey Championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, with their third calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo. The Reserve went to the Fleming family and Henry Mark with the Jersey second calver Potterswalls Irwin Glamour
The Dairy Shorthorn Championship was won by James Lambe, from Co Monaghan, with his senior cow Ballytrain Marina 6th. The reserve award went to Co Tyrone breeders George and Jason Booth with their second calver Beechview O Kalif Cecilia.
Royal Ulster Winter Fair Results 2018
Supreme Inter-Breed Champion: Cyril Dowling
Inter-Breed Reserve: John Hunter
Honourable Mention: Hallow Holsteins
Inter-Breed Heifer Champion: Hallow Holsteins
Reserve: Edwin Gaynor
Inter-Breed Junior Champion: David Boyd
Reserve: The McLean family
Holstein classes
Champion: Cyril Dowling, Co Dublin
Reserve: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford
Heifer Champion: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford
Reserve: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Co Louth
Junior Champion: David Boyd, Co Monaghan
Reserve: Rory Timlin, Co Mayo
Heifer class – born after June 1st 2017 - 1st: Rory Timlin, Ballina, Co Mayo; 2nd: Rebekah Williamson, Co Monaghan
Heifer class – Born after June 1st 2016 and before May 31st 2017 - 1st: David Boyd, Co Monaghan; 2nd: The McLean family, Bushmills, Co Monaghan
Junior Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Drogheda, Co Louth; 2nd: H Patton & Sons, Newtownards, Co Down
Intermediate Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Paul Hannan, Crecora, Co Limerick; 2nd: Aidan Foody, Ballina, Co Mayo
Senior Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford; 2nd: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Drogheda, Co Louth
Cow in Milk class – second calver - 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford; 2nd: Henry family, Ballymoney, Co Antrim
Cow in milk class – third calver - 1st: Boyd, Greenan, O’Neill, Timlin and Moore, Co Monaghan; 2nd: Brochan Cocoman, Naas, Co Kildare
Cow in milk – fourth calver plus - 1st: Cyril Dowling, Baldonnel, Co Dublin; 2nd: Patrick Colton, Co Monaghan
Cow in milk class – production of 50,000 kgs of milk in her lifetime - 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford; 2nd: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim
Best Exhibitor Bred Award: - Cyril Dowling, Co Dublin
Ayrshire Classes
Champion: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim
Reserve: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim
Heifer Champion: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan
Reserve: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan
Junior Champion: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim
Reserve: Holly Keenan, Co Monaghan
Maiden heifer class - 1st: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim; 2nd: Holly Keenan, Co Monaghan
Dry Cow class - 1st: Baxter, Stewart and Nyree, Antrim, Co Antrim; 2nd: Thomas James Gordon, Ballyclare, Co Antrim
Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan; 2nd: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan
Cow in Milk class – second lactation - 1st: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan; 2nd: Robert McConnell, Co Monaghan
Cow in Milk class – third or later lactation - 1st: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim; 2nd; John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim
Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim
Dairy Shorthorn classes
Champion: James Lambe, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan
Reserve: George and Jason Booth, Dungannon, Co Tyrone
Junior Champion: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim
Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: James Lambe, Co Monaghan
Maiden Heifer class - 1st: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim
Cow in Milk class - 1st: James Lambe, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan; 2nd: George and Jason Booth, Dungannon, Co Tyrone
Jersey classes
Champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down
Reserve: Fleming family and Henry Mark, Ballymoney, Co Antrim
Junior Champion: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan
Reserve: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim
Heifer Champion: Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan
Maiden Heifer class - 1st: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim
Heifer in calf class - 1st: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan; 2nd: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan
Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan; 2nd; Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan
Junior Cow in Milk class - 1st: Fleming family and Henry Mark, Ballymoney, Co Antrim; 2nd: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim
Senior Cow in Milk class - 1st: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down; 2nd: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan
Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan
Showmanship classes
Under 13 class - 1st: Jack King, Ballymena; 2nd: Ella Flanagan, Drogheda
Intermediate class - 1st: Sarah Williamson, Monaghan; 2nd: Holly Keenan, Monaghan
Senior class - 1st: Rebekah Williamson, Monaghan; 2nd: Lauren Henry, Ballymoney, Co Monaghan.
More pictures on pages 38-43