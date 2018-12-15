Co Dublin breeder wins Royal Ulster Winter Fair Inter Breed Championship

The 2018 Royal Ulster Winter Fair Supreme Inter-Breed championship was won by Co Dublin herdowner Cyril Dowling with his Holstein second calver Baldonnel FM Sunshine. Sired by his own bull, Baldonnel Flashman, the cow calved in October and is currently giving 50L of milk per day. She had previously won the All-Ireland Heifer in Milk championship at Tullamore Show in 2017.

“Her sire is a Stormatic son and is currently breeding some lovely heifers, many of which classify as VG as two year olds,” Cyril explained.

Judge Brian Behnke, from Wisconsin, described his champion as an excellent example of the Holstein breed.

“She has great dairy character and would compete well in any Holstein class, held anywhere around the world,” he said

“The cow has a tremendous mammary system. But, above all, I was particularly impressed with her locomotion. She walks tremendously well.”

Behnke awarded the Inter-Breed Reserve to Co Antrim Ayrshire breeder John Hunter with his fourth calver Ardmore Janet 110. The cow had won the Ayrshire championship earlier in the day.

“She calved on October 29th and is currently giving 40L of milk per day,” John explained.

“Her first three calves were heifers, which was followed by a bull the last time a around. A number of AI companies are already showing interest in the calf.

“Janet had previously won the Ayrshire Championship at the 2017 Winter Fair. In her last full lactation she gave 9,000l of milk at 4.70% butterfat and 3.67% protein.”

The Hunters also won the Ayrshire reserve award with their third calver Ardmore Orphan 117.

The Inter-Breed Honourable Mention was awarded to Co Wexford breeder Philip Jones with his calved heifer Hallow Atwood Carmen. She was also selected as the Holstein Breed Reserve and the Inter Breed Heifer Champion at the event.

Brian Behnke described her as a young cow with tremendous potential. She calved for the first time in April and is projected to give 9,500L in 305 days. Earlier this year Carmen won the All-Ireland Heifer in Milk championship at Tullamore Show.

The Jersey Championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, with their third calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo. The Reserve went to the Fleming family and Henry Mark with the Jersey second calver Potterswalls Irwin Glamour

The Dairy Shorthorn Championship was won by James Lambe, from Co Monaghan, with his senior cow Ballytrain Marina 6th. The reserve award went to Co Tyrone breeders George and Jason Booth with their second calver Beechview O Kalif Cecilia.

Royal Ulster Winter Fair Results 2018

Supreme Inter-Breed Champion: Cyril Dowling

Inter-Breed Reserve: John Hunter

Honourable Mention: Hallow Holsteins

Inter-Breed Heifer Champion: Hallow Holsteins

Reserve: Edwin Gaynor

Inter-Breed Junior Champion: David Boyd

Reserve: The McLean family

Holstein classes

Champion: Cyril Dowling, Co Dublin

Reserve: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford

Heifer Champion: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford

Reserve: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Co Louth

Junior Champion: David Boyd, Co Monaghan

Reserve: Rory Timlin, Co Mayo

Heifer class – born after June 1st 2017 - 1st: Rory Timlin, Ballina, Co Mayo; 2nd: Rebekah Williamson, Co Monaghan

Heifer class – Born after June 1st 2016 and before May 31st 2017 - 1st: David Boyd, Co Monaghan; 2nd: The McLean family, Bushmills, Co Monaghan

Junior Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Drogheda, Co Louth; 2nd: H Patton & Sons, Newtownards, Co Down

Intermediate Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Paul Hannan, Crecora, Co Limerick; 2nd: Aidan Foody, Ballina, Co Mayo

Senior Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford; 2nd: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Drogheda, Co Louth

Cow in Milk class – second calver - 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford; 2nd: Henry family, Ballymoney, Co Antrim

Cow in milk class – third calver - 1st: Boyd, Greenan, O’Neill, Timlin and Moore, Co Monaghan; 2nd: Brochan Cocoman, Naas, Co Kildare

Cow in milk – fourth calver plus - 1st: Cyril Dowling, Baldonnel, Co Dublin; 2nd: Patrick Colton, Co Monaghan

Cow in milk class – production of 50,000 kgs of milk in her lifetime - 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford; 2nd: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim

Best Exhibitor Bred Award: - Cyril Dowling, Co Dublin

Ayrshire Classes

Champion: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim

Reserve: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim

Heifer Champion: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan

Reserve: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan

Junior Champion: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim

Reserve: Holly Keenan, Co Monaghan

Maiden heifer class - 1st: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim; 2nd: Holly Keenan, Co Monaghan

Dry Cow class - 1st: Baxter, Stewart and Nyree, Antrim, Co Antrim; 2nd: Thomas James Gordon, Ballyclare, Co Antrim

Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan; 2nd: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan

Cow in Milk class – second lactation - 1st: Christian Keenan, Co Monaghan; 2nd: Robert McConnell, Co Monaghan

Cow in Milk class – third or later lactation - 1st: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim; 2nd; John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim

Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co Antrim

Dairy Shorthorn classes

Champion: James Lambe, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan

Reserve: George and Jason Booth, Dungannon, Co Tyrone

Junior Champion: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim

Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: James Lambe, Co Monaghan

Maiden Heifer class - 1st: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim

Cow in Milk class - 1st: James Lambe, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan; 2nd: George and Jason Booth, Dungannon, Co Tyrone

Jersey classes

Champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down

Reserve: Fleming family and Henry Mark, Ballymoney, Co Antrim

Junior Champion: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan

Reserve: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim

Heifer Champion: Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan

Maiden Heifer class - 1st: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co Antrim

Heifer in calf class - 1st: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan; 2nd: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan

Heifer in Milk class - 1st: Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan; 2nd; Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan

Junior Cow in Milk class - 1st: Fleming family and Henry Mark, Ballymoney, Co Antrim; 2nd: McLean family, Bushmills, Co Antrim

Senior Cow in Milk class - 1st: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down; 2nd: Clonocey Holsteins, Co Cavan

Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: Edwin Gaynor, Co Cavan

Showmanship classes

Under 13 class - 1st: Jack King, Ballymena; 2nd: Ella Flanagan, Drogheda

Intermediate class - 1st: Sarah Williamson, Monaghan; 2nd: Holly Keenan, Monaghan

Senior class - 1st: Rebekah Williamson, Monaghan; 2nd: Lauren Henry, Ballymoney, Co Monaghan.

