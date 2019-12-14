Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society Clydesdale young handlers championship

The Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s Young Handlers Championship 2019 started at the CLHBS Foal Show 2018 and finished at Garvagh Show in September.

The final results are as follows:

1st and Joint Champions – Bonnie Taggart and Craig Hanna

2nd and Reserve Champion - Lucy Kirkpatrick

3rd – Lucy Cross

4th – Donna McBride

Well done to all the young handlers who competed, keep up the good work.

Prizes will be given out at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show to all young handlers who took part during the show season, after the senior championship and before the start of the foal classes.

Thanks must also go to the Clydesdale Horse Society who again has contributed towards sponsorship for the 2019 Young Handlers Championship.

NISA/Lisburn Equestrian And Farm Feeds Clydesdale Championship 2019

The NISA Clydesdale Championship for 2019 was kindly sponsored by Lisburn Equestrian and Farm Feeds.

Clydesdale Horses had taken part at agricultural shows the length and breadth of the province and the final results are as follows:

1st Agivey Sophie (30 Points) (David Patterson)

2nd Castletown Crytsal (22 Points) (John Cross)

3rd= Drumhill Lady Zoe (14 points) (James Cantley)

3rd= Macfin Queen of the Roses (14 points) (Messrs. Hanna)

3rd= Macfin Vera Lynn (14 points) (Ian and Dessie Simpson)

6th= Covies Miss Anne (10 points) (Eddie Murtagh)

6th= Macfin Kingsman (10 points) (Messrs. Hanna)

Congratulations to all other exhibitors who competed throughout the show season.

The prizes will be presented by NISA/Lisburn Equestrian and Farm Feeds at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show.