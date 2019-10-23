Co Londonderry members progress to YFCU public speaking heats final

Well done to everyone who took part in the Co Londonderry public speaking heats.

The top two in each age category will now progress to the public speaking final which will be held at Magherafelt High School on Tuesday, November 5.

Dungiven YFC members taking part in the county public speaking competition in Kilrea

Results were as follows:

12-14

1st: Anna Henry, Dungiven YFC

2nd: Naomi Connell, Dungiven YFC

Happy faces after members of Dungiven YFC had delivered their speeches

14-16

1st: Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC

2nd: Rachel McCollum, Coleraine YFC

16-18 prepared

City of Derry YFC PRO Jocelyn Rainey, Lynne Montgomery and club secretary Emma Montgomery at the recent Co Londonderry public speaking heats. Lynne was awarded first in prepared and second in impromptu

1st: Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC

2nd: Chloe Miller, Coleraine YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st: Natasha Simmons, Dungiven YFC

Coleraine YFC members who attended the Co Londonderry public speaking heats. Rachel McCollum was placed second in 14-16 prepared, Chloe Millar was placed second in 16-18 prepared and impromptu and Ruth Adams was placed first in 21-25 impromptu

2nd: Chloe Millar, Coleraine YFC

18-21 prepared

1st: Jayne Calvin, Dungiven YFC

2nd: Sian Hogg, Moneymore YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st: Kirsty Lee, Moneymore YFC

2nd: Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

21-25 prepared

1st: Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

2nd: Jamie Cunningham, Kilrea YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st: Ruth Adam, Coleraine YFC

2nd: Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

25-30 prepared

1st: Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

2nd: Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC

25-30 impromptu

1st: Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

2nd: Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC