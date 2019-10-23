Co Londonderry members progress to YFCU public speaking heats final

Well done to everyone who took part in the Co Londonderry public speaking heats.
The top two in each age category will now progress to the public speaking final which will be held at Magherafelt High School on Tuesday, November 5.
Results were as follows:
12-14
1st: Anna Henry, Dungiven YFC
2nd: Naomi Connell, Dungiven YFC
14-16
1st: Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC
2nd: Rachel McCollum, Coleraine YFC
16-18 prepared
1st: Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC
2nd: Chloe Miller, Coleraine YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st: Natasha Simmons, Dungiven YFC
2nd: Chloe Millar, Coleraine YFC
18-21 prepared
1st: Jayne Calvin, Dungiven YFC
2nd: Sian Hogg, Moneymore YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st: Kirsty Lee, Moneymore YFC
2nd: Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
21-25 prepared
1st: Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
2nd: Jamie Cunningham, Kilrea YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st: Ruth Adam, Coleraine YFC
2nd: Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
25-30 prepared
1st: Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
2nd: Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC
25-30 impromptu
1st: Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
2nd: Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC