Co Londonderry YFCU hold annual dinner dance at the Roe Park Resort

On Friday, November 22 Co Londonderry YFC held their annual dinner dance.
There was great support for the night which was attended by large numbers of members.
Thanks are extended to the Roe Park Resort for their generous hospitality, Hudson Blue for the great music and guest speaker Cyrill Millar, RUAS past president.
A massive congratulations goes to all prize winners
Results:
Home safety under 18 - Poppy Miller, Dungiven YFC
Home safety over18 - David Kelso, Kilrea YFC
SRK Equipment Cup for farm safety (girls)- Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC
Johnston Gilipin Cup for farm safety (under 18 boys) - Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
H A McIlrath Cup for farm safety (over 18 boys)- James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
Limavady Show Cup for home industries - Coleraine YFC
Ivan Wilson Cup for tractor handling - Steven Arthur, Kilrea YFC
R H McCombe Cup for soil assessment - William McMaster, Curragh YFC
Milk Marketing Board Trophy - Jason Henderson Dungiven YFC
Londonderry County Committee Cup for beef judging in Ulster Young Farmer competition - Jason Henderson Dungiven YFC
Silage making - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
Public speaking (prepared)
12-14 Henry Cup - Anna Henry, Dungiven YFC
14-16 Usher Cup- Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC
16-18 Hamill Cup - Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC
18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Jayne Calvin, Dungiven YFC
21-25 Thompson Cup- Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
Public speaking (impromptu)
16-18 Porter Cup - Natasha Simmons, Dungiven YFC
18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Kirsty Lee, Moneymore YFC
21-25 Hunter Cup - Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
Group Debating
Under 18
1st - Alex Lamont, Ruby McClelland and Stephanie Millar, Coleraine YFC
2nd - Francesca Boyd, Amy Smyth and Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
3rd - Mark Anderson, Anna Brennan and Clodagh Brennan, Kilrea YFC
Over 18
1st - Rebecca Lamont, Claire Nevin and Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd - Vicki Rankin, Melissa Sloan, Marc Welsh, Kilrea YFC
3rd - Adam Alexander, Zoe Canning and Jamie Cunningham, Kilrea YFC
Efficiency competition
Top officials
Club leader
1st - Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC
2nd - Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
3rd - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
Club secretary
1st - Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
2nd - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
3rd - David Oliver, Dungiven YFC
Club treasurer
1st - Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC
2nd - Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd - Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
Club PRO
1st - Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
2nd - Joanna Mullan, Dungiven YFC
3rd - Lois McFetridge, Garvagh YFC
Best club
1st - Kilrea YFC
2nd - Dungiven YFC
3rd - City of Derry YFC
Senior member of the year
H A McIlrath Cup - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
Junior member of the year
Adrian Cooper Cup - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
Chairmans Challenge
1st - Kilrea YFC
2nd - Garvagh YFC
3rd - City of Derry YFC
County proficiencies
12-14
1st - Thomas Patterson, Dungiven YFC
2nd - Holly Millar, Dungiven YFC
Joint 3rd - Poppy Millar, Dungiven YFC
14-16
1st - Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
2nd (joint) - Francesca Boyd and Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
3rd - Samuel Nichols, Dungiven YFC
16-18
1st - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
2nd - Sarah Smyth Coleraine YFC
3rd - Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC
18-21
1st - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
2nd - Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC
3rd - Christopher Bell, Moneymore YFC
21-25
1st - Harper Adams Crystal - Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFc
2nd - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
3rd - Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC
25-30
1st - Jason Henderson, Dungiven YFC
2nd - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
3rd - Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC
Stock judging
12-14
King Cup - Molly Atchison, Coleraine YFC
14-16
Topping Cup - (joint) Francesca Boyd, Coleriane YFC and Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC
16-18 Adams Cup - Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC
18-21
Buchanan Cup - Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC
21-25
Cochran’s Cup- (Joint) Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC and Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
25-30
Co Londonderry Committee Cup- (joint) Melissa Sloan and Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC