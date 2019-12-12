Co Londonderry YFCU hold annual dinner dance at the Roe Park Resort

On Friday, November 22 Co Londonderry YFC held their annual dinner dance.

There was great support for the night which was attended by large numbers of members.

Coleraine YFC club secretary Ruth Adams pictured with past club member and guest speaker Cyril Millar and his wife Ann

Thanks are extended to the Roe Park Resort for their generous hospitality, Hudson Blue for the great music and guest speaker Cyrill Millar, RUAS past president.

A massive congratulations goes to all prize winners

Results:

Home safety under 18 - Poppy Miller, Dungiven YFC

Moneymore YFC members Stuart Mills, Sarah Thompson, Stephen Davis and Kathryn McAlister

Home safety over18 - David Kelso, Kilrea YFC

SRK Equipment Cup for farm safety (girls)- Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC

Johnston Gilipin Cup for farm safety (under 18 boys) - Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

H A McIlrath Cup for farm safety (over 18 boys)- James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

Moneymore YFC members at the Co Londonderry YFCU dinner

Limavady Show Cup for home industries - Coleraine YFC

Ivan Wilson Cup for tractor handling - Steven Arthur, Kilrea YFC

R H McCombe Cup for soil assessment - William McMaster, Curragh YFC

Milk Marketing Board Trophy - Jason Henderson Dungiven YFC

Members of Coleraine YFC suited and booted for the annual Co Londonderry dinner dance

Londonderry County Committee Cup for beef judging in Ulster Young Farmer competition - Jason Henderson Dungiven YFC

Silage making - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC

Public speaking (prepared)

12-14 Henry Cup - Anna Henry, Dungiven YFC

14-16 Usher Cup- Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC

16-18 Hamill Cup - Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC

Andrew, Jemma and Jack Gamble

18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Jayne Calvin, Dungiven YFC

21-25 Thompson Cup- Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

Public speaking (impromptu)

16-18 Porter Cup - Natasha Simmons, Dungiven YFC

18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Kirsty Lee, Moneymore YFC

21-25 Hunter Cup - Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

Group Debating

Under 18

1st - Alex Lamont, Ruby McClelland and Stephanie Millar, Coleraine YFC

2nd - Francesca Boyd, Amy Smyth and Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

3rd - Mark Anderson, Anna Brennan and Clodagh Brennan, Kilrea YFC

Over 18

1st - Rebecca Lamont, Claire Nevin and Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd - Vicki Rankin, Melissa Sloan, Marc Welsh, Kilrea YFC

3rd - Adam Alexander, Zoe Canning and Jamie Cunningham, Kilrea YFC

Efficiency competition

Top officials

Club leader

1st - Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC

2nd - Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

3rd - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC

Club secretary

1st - Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

2nd - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

3rd - David Oliver, Dungiven YFC

Club treasurer

1st - Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC

2nd - Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd - Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

Club PRO

1st - Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

2nd - Joanna Mullan, Dungiven YFC

3rd - Lois McFetridge, Garvagh YFC

Best club

1st - Kilrea YFC

2nd - Dungiven YFC

3rd - City of Derry YFC

Senior member of the year

H A McIlrath Cup - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

Junior member of the year

Adrian Cooper Cup - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

Chairmans Challenge

1st - Kilrea YFC

2nd - Garvagh YFC

3rd - City of Derry YFC

County proficiencies

12-14

1st - Thomas Patterson, Dungiven YFC

2nd - Holly Millar, Dungiven YFC

Joint 3rd - Poppy Millar, Dungiven YFC

14-16

1st - Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

2nd (joint) - Francesca Boyd and Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

3rd - Samuel Nichols, Dungiven YFC

16-18

1st - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

2nd - Sarah Smyth Coleraine YFC

3rd - Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC

18-21

1st - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

2nd - Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC

3rd - Christopher Bell, Moneymore YFC

21-25

1st - Harper Adams Crystal - Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFc

2nd - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC

3rd - Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC

25-30

1st - Jason Henderson, Dungiven YFC

2nd - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

3rd - Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC

Stock judging

12-14

King Cup - Molly Atchison, Coleraine YFC

14-16

Topping Cup - (joint) Francesca Boyd, Coleriane YFC and Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC

16-18 Adams Cup - Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC

18-21

Buchanan Cup - Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC

21-25

Cochran’s Cup- (Joint) Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC and Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

25-30

Co Londonderry Committee Cup- (joint) Melissa Sloan and Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

Wendy Canning, Lynne Montgomery (Co Londonderry secretary) and Lesley-Ann McBeth

City of Derry YFC boys - left to right, Kyle Moore, Curtis Lynch, Jordan Dixon, Matthew McCorkell, Jack Gamble and Mark Dixon

Some of the Dungiven YFC girls at the county dinner dance in the Roe Park Hotel