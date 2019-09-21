Co-Op Food CEO to address NIFDA dinner

Jo Whitfield, Chief Executive for Food at the Co-Op, will be the keynote speaker at the 23rd Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association’s (NIFDA) Annual Dinner – the largest annual gathering of the Northern Ireland food processing industry.

The event, run in partnership with Danske Bank, will be held on Thursday, October 17 in the Hilton Hotel, Belfast.

Over 250 people are expected to attend the event, which is recognised as an opportunity for food and drink industry leaders to discuss how the industry and its customers can address challenges and achieve successful growth.

Michael Bell, Executive Director of NIFDA said: “These are challenging times for our local economy and for the industry – just weeks away from Brexit and the risk of a potential ‘no deal’. NIFDA continues to lobby the UK Government on behalf of our members, working on a number of committees to put forward the case for our food and drink sector, which overall employs in the region of 100,000 people.

“Food and Drink is in fact the largest manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland and has continued to grow at a time when many other industries are contracting. Whilst we cannot ignore the challenges and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, our focus remains on producing high quality food, ensuring continuity of supply for our customers and adapting to evolving consumer expectations.

“Few companies demonstrate that ethos better than the Co-Op, and we are delighted to have Chief Executive for Co-op Food, Jo Whitfield, as our keynote speaker. Jo has driven the Co-Op’s Food strategy reset and under her leadership, the Co-Op has maintained a strong focus on ethical, local sourcing.”

Ciaran Rafferty, Corporate Banking Manager at Danske Bank, said: “We are proud to support the NIFDA annual dinner for the third consecutive year. Food and drink is, and will continue to be, an essential sector for the Northern Ireland economy and the themes of this year’s event– integrity and sustainability – is particularly relevant.”

Those interested in attending NIFDA’s Annual Dinner can contact Jill at NIFDA on 02890 241010 or email jill@nifda.co.uk .