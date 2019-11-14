Co Tyrone annual awards dinner The annual Tyrone County dinner was recently held at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. The night was a chance to celebrate the multiple successes of the 10 Co Tyrone clubs and their committed members. Natalie Burrows, who was named Miss Tyrone at the annual annual Tyrone YFCU county dinner at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. She is pictured with representatives from sponsors, Aurvio other Buy a Photo Matthew Wilson and Jack Sterritt pictured receiving the group debating trophy from Edwin Cartwright, former secretary of the Tyrone Farming Society, who was guest speaker on the night other Buy a Photo Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC, winner of the 12-14 floral art trophy. She is pictured with Edwin Cartwright, outgoing secretary of the Tyrone Farming Society, who was guest speaker on the night other Buy a Photo Cappagh YFC, who took third place in the Superclub 2019 competition other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4