Co Tyrone clubs take part in YFCU bowling competition

Members from various Co Tyrone clubs recently participated in the Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh heats of the YFCU bowling competition.

A team from Cappagh YFC who participated in the YFCU bowling competition which took place at Brunswick Bowling Alley, Londonderry

Competitions as part of the YFCU’s annual ten pin bowling competition took place across Northern Ireland on Thursday, January 9 at Dundonald Ice Bowl for Co Antrim, Down and Armagh, and Brunswick Moviebowl for Co Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

37 teams played with five in each team.

Teams had the chance to play two games and the team with the highest overall pinfall won.

The results

Members of Trillick and District YFC, who took part in the YFCU bowling competition at Brunswick Bowling Alley, Londonderry

1st: Lisnamurrian YFC

2nd: Hillhall YFC 2

3rd: Spa YFC 1