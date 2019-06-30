Co Tyrone farmer in 50 mile challenge

Philip Brown, a poultry and beef farmer from Co Tyrone will be completing a three day challenge from 5th - 7th July to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children.

Philip will be walking from his home to Newcastle, Co Down, 50 miles and climbing Slieve Donard to raise money for this wonderful charity as they supported and helped his niece Ellie Louise and her family while she was receiving treatment and during her remission.

If you would like to support Philip and this fantastic charity please donate via Philip’s Justgiving page philipbrown3daychallenge.