Co Tyrone floral art heats held at Fivemiletown College

The floral art heats recently took place at Fivemiletown College, with good participation from many of the clubs in Co Tyrone.
The person who came first in each category will now go through to the YFCU floral art finals which will be held at the Balmoral Show in May 2020.
12 - 14
3rd - Tie- Sarah Beattie, Cappagh YFC and Rebecca Clarke, Seskinore YFC
2nd - Ellie-May Johnston, Seskinore YFC
1st and through to Balmoral – Lucy Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
14 - 16
3rd - Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
2nd - Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC
1st and through to Balmoral – Emma Campbell, Newtownstewart YFC
16 - 18
3rd - Niall Alexander, Clanabogan YFC
2nd - James Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
1st and through to Balmoral – Abigail Forbes, Cappagh YFC
18 - 21
3rd - Amy Semple- Clanabogan YFC
2nd - Megan Moreland, Clanabogan YFC
1st and through to Balmoral – George Donaghy, Clanabogan YFC
21 - 25
3rd - William Graham, Trillick YFC
2nd - Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
1st and through to Balmoral – Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC
25 - 30
3rd - Lauren Moore, Derg Valley YFC
2nd - Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
1st and through to Balmoral – Laura Somerville, Castlecaulfield YFC