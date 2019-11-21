Co Tyrone floral art heats held at Fivemiletown College

The floral art heats recently took place at Fivemiletown College, with good participation from many of the clubs in Co Tyrone.

The person who came first in each category will now go through to the YFCU floral art finals which will be held at the Balmoral Show in May 2020.

Castlecaulfield YFC pictured at the recent floral art competition heats at Fivemiletown College

12 - 14

3rd - Tie- Sarah Beattie, Cappagh YFC and Rebecca Clarke, Seskinore YFC

2nd - Ellie-May Johnston, Seskinore YFC

1st and through to Balmoral – Lucy Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

Seskinore YFC pictured at the recent floral art competition heats at Fivemiletown College

14 - 16

3rd - Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

2nd - Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC

1st and through to Balmoral – Emma Campbell, Newtownstewart YFC

Trent Brown, of Seskinore YFC, pictured at the recent floral art competition heats at Fivemiletown College

16 - 18

3rd - Niall Alexander, Clanabogan YFC

2nd - James Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

1st and through to Balmoral – Abigail Forbes, Cappagh YFC

Lynsay Hawkes, of Seskinore YFC, pictured at the recent floral art competition heats at Fivemiletown College

18 - 21

3rd - Amy Semple- Clanabogan YFC

2nd - Megan Moreland, Clanabogan YFC

1st and through to Balmoral – George Donaghy, Clanabogan YFC

21 - 25

3rd - William Graham, Trillick YFC

2nd - Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

1st and through to Balmoral – Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC

25 - 30

3rd - Lauren Moore, Derg Valley YFC

2nd - Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

1st and through to Balmoral – Laura Somerville, Castlecaulfield YFC