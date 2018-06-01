Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week launched

Comedian and TV presenter Colin Murphy took to the Kilclief beaches of County Down to launch 2018’s Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week.

With the mantra this year, that you can ‘Do Good’ to ‘Feel Good’, Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week gives the nation an opportunity to do something positive to reduce the impact of marine waste, while having some fun along the way. Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week offers this opportunity to ‘Do Good’ and ‘Feel Good’, with hundreds of events taking place around the country from the 1st to 10th June. With beachside yoga, nature walks, seaweed workshops and family activities, there are many opportunities to celebrate the coastline in addition to getting involved in the clean-up events taking place.

Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week returns from 1st to 10th June. The week aims to encourage the nation to protect and enjoy our coastline, while celebrating the thousands of volunteers across the island of Ireland who tirelessly work to keep our beaches clean all year round.

Information on key events can be found on www.liveherelovehere.org