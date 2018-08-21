Coffee morning raises over £8,000 for hospital

Ballycastle based photographer Kevin McAuley has thanked everyone who helped in any way with his coffee morning on Saturday in aid of Dalriada Hospital. Kevin decided to hold the fundraiser as a way of saying thank-you to the facility for the care he recently received there during many months of illness.

The coffee morning raised £5259.23 and the total amount now stands at £8279.48. Said Kevin: “This is incredible. My goal was £1000 and that has now realised almost £8000. Many people have contacted me and are on holiday and still want to donate. We intend to close this fundraiser on 31 August 2018. The just giving page will close on that date so there is still plenty of time to donate. Some don’t like using this and donations can be sent direct to me at 19 Rathlin Av, Ballycastle BT54 6DQ. Telephone 07885217901.

“To close all I can say is thank you and that’s not enough! You have made a difference to future patients at Dalriada Hospital in Ballycastle.”

Jon and Anne Henning with Kevin McAuley at the McAuley Family coffee day fundraiser for the Dalriada Hospital Paitent Fund in Ballycastle held at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday.