Coleraine looks forward to Food and Drink Week

Coleraine is looking forward to hosting its first ever Food and Drink Week celebration.

Organised by Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID), a range of hospitality businesses have joined forces to entice shoppers and visitors with some very tasty offers from September 27th until October 6th.

The town boasts a huge selection of eateries and coffee shops and Coleraine BID hopes this inaugural event will help to showcase the area at its very best.

BID Manager Jamie Hamill explains: “Coleraine offers incredible choice when it comes to eating out and we hope our Food and Drink Week celebration will encourage even more people to come and explore this. With the Taste the Island initiative getting under way, we wanted our BID members to help put Coleraine on the map and share what this fabulous town has to offer. The BID team is committed to generating growth and prosperity in Coleraine and events like this are an important part of that commitment.”

Throughout Food and Drink Week, look out for special offers and bespoke menus in many of the town’s cafès, restaurants, bars. Whether you want a breakfast to set you up for the day, a leisurely lunch with friends or a date night for two, there’s never been a better time to choose Coleraine. The landmark Town Hall building in the Diamond is surrounded by a high quality retail offering both in the attractive pedestrian zone and the many side streets which extend from it. With a mix of independent outlets and high street names, along with regular visits from Causeway Speciality Market this historic town, located on the banks of the beautiful River Bann, is your perfect destination for a day away.

To find out more follow @colerainebid on Twitter or go to www.colerainebid.com