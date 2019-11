Collone YFC celebrated their 75th anniversary on Saturday, November 16 in Armagh City Hotel.

Guests danced the night away to The Untouchables.

75th anniversary cake made by club member Claire Scott

The guest speaker for the evening was Ivor Ferguson from the UFU.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported this event and thanks to all who donated raffle and auction prizes.

Here’s to another 75 years of Collone YFC.

Scott Smith and Claire Scott

Club President Joanne Shilliday and husband Robert Shilliday