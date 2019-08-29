Collone YFC 75th anniversary charity cycle

On Sunday, August 4 Collone YFC completed their 75 Miles for 75 Years.

Collone YFC members met at their hall bright and early to set off for their 75 miles.

Collone YFC members who completed the 75 Miles for 75 Years

Members completed their 75 mile route around County Armagh.

Donations raised from Collone’s 75th anniversary charity cycle will go to Cruse Bereavement Care NI and Danny Mills Heart Foundation.

The club would like to thank all those who donated.

On the day George McCall, who is a past member and father of the club president, Joanne Shilliday, completed 40 miles of our cycle.

Elaine and Geoffrey Crozier ready for the 75th cycle

George was a true inspiration to all club members out cycling that day.

Well done to Lorna Hawthorne who joined in for a while too.

En route members called in to their bug house that they built three years ago in Milford. Members met Andrew Gracey from Grassroots and he gave them a very informative talk on the wildlife and nature around the area.

Collone committee would like to congratulate all 24 members who completed the 75 mile cycle.

Karen Walker, Ellie Hawthorne, Adam Kennedy and Harry Chambers pictured in Caledon for an ice cream break

“This is a great achievement for the club and you should all be proud,” said a spokesperson.

Keep an eye out on the club’s social media for upcoming events for their 75th anniversary.