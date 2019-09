On 7th September Collone YFC had the return of their big BBQ which was held in Speers’ Silo on the Keady Road, Armagh.

It was a great night with a fantastic atmosphere.

Clarise Crozier and Karen Walker helping to set up'

The crowd danced with night away to DJ Alvin Wallace.

Collone YFC would like to thank all those who came and supported the barbecue.

Also a big thank you to all who made the event a huge success for the club.