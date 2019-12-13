Collone YFC crowned Co Armagh club of the year at annual awards

On Friday, November 29 Co Armagh Young Farmers’ Clubs held their annual county dinner in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

This was one of the biggest dinners Co Armagh has ever held. Members danced the night away with music from DJNI.

Bleary YFC club secretary, Sarah Spence, with James Halliday

On the night many members were recognised with their achievements over the year.

This has been a fantastic year for Co Armagh YFCU with many members picking up awards at Northern Ireland level.

Collone YFC was recognised at the recent YFCU AGM as being club of the year 2019 and were also crowned Co Armagh club of the year at the county dinner.

Congratulations goes to all members for their achievements over the year and here’s to another year of Co Armagh YFCU.

Bleary YFC members who attended the dinner

A big well done goes to all Collone YFC members who picked up awards and certificates. These included: 1st - Over 18 male swimming - Joel Milligan 1st - Tractor handling - Joel Milligan and Joe Black Junior Ulster Young Farmer - Karen Walker Senior Ulster Young Farmer - Joe Black 1st - Club secretary - Ian Walker 1st - Club public relations officer - Karen Walker 1st - Girls football - Collone Juniors - Sophie Hawthorne, Julie Hamilton, Ellie Hawthorne, Amber Lucas and Karen Walker

A big well done goes to Elaine Crozier, Abby Morton and the rest of the Co Armagh committee for organising such a successful dinner.

Abby Morton from Bleary YFC who won treasurer of the year

Collone YFC's Joe Black, Stuart Mills and Joel Milligan pictured with the tractor handling cup

Collone YFC's Stuart Mills, Matthew Livingstone and Ian Walker with the club of the year cup

Collone YFC members Joel Milligan, Thomas Chambers and Claire Scott

Collone YFC committee

Abby Morton (Bleary YFC) and Elaine Crozier (Collone YFC)

Collone YFC members at the county dinner