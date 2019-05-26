Collone YFC girls crowned YFCU football champions

This year saw Collone YFC members take part in many competitions at Balmoral Show.

This year was a very successful year for Collone at Balmoral.

Collone YFC girls tug o'war Team: Sarah Woolsey, Ella Dalzel, Jillian McCarragher, Claire Scott, Karen Walker, Katie Crozier and Amber Lucas

On Wednesday, May 15, two members, Elaine Crozier and Alex Phillips, took part in the YFCU floral art finals.

A big well done to Elaine and Alex as their floral art pieces looked amazing.

Thursday, May 16 was a very busy day for Collone YFC with members taking part in all the YFCU competitions that day.

Joe Black and Joel Milligan represented not only Collone YFC but Co Armagh YFC in the YFCU machinery handling final.

Alex Phillips, Elaine Crozier, Rachel Belshaw from Newtownhamilton and Zoe MaGuire from Bleary at the YFCU floral art finals

Well done to these boys.

After the machinery handling the Collone YFC girls took to the pitch for the YFCU ladies football finals.

The Collone YFC girls came out on top and were crowned the YFCU junior football champions.

A big congratulations to these girls as they showed determination right from the heats to the final.

Collone YFC boys 2: Ben Cartmill, Joe Black, Samuel Phillips, Scott Smith, Jonny Agnew, Harry Meredith and Adam Hamilton

It was a nervous final for the girls as it went to penalties for both the semi-final and the final, but the girls showed great determination and came out on top.

The girls played 11 games in total, scored 16 goals and only conceded one.

A well deserved win for the girls.

This year saw Collone YFC enter three teams into the YFCU tug o’war; two boys teams and one girls team.

Collone YFC boys team 1: Kris Cartmill, Harry Chambers, Thomas Chambers, Shay O'Neill, Phillip Spence, Joel Milligan and Sam Megarity

Collone YFC had taken delivery of new tug o’war kits which looked fantastic.

A big well done to all Collone YFC members who took part in the tug o’war.

Collone YFC are very proud of all their members who took part all the competitions at Balmoral Show this year.

r For more photographs click on www.farminglife.com

Collone YFC boys showing off their new tug o'war kits

Collone YFC crowned YFCU junior football champions. Pictured at Balmoral Show with their coach Ian Walker