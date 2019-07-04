Collone YFC have busy summer coming up

Collone YFC have a busy upcoming summer.

The club have reached their 75th year and have so much in store for their past, present and future members.

Collone YFC committee excited about the 75th anniversary

Collone YFC recently launched their 75th anniversary at Armagh Show on June 8.

On August 4 Collone YFC plan to do a charity cycle; 75 miles for 75 years.

On November 16 Collone YFC will be holding their 75th anniversary dinner in Armagh City Hotel.

Collone YFC have also launched new 75th anniversary clothing.

Check it out on the club’s Facebook page.

Armagh Show proved a huge success this year.

This year the club held their annual jiving competition and took to the main arena to take part in the tug o war competition.

Well done to both Collone YFC teams as they came out on top with first place and third place.

Collone YFC recently also took part in the YFCU Build It Heats.

This brought the members’ creative minds out.

A special mention goes to Collone YFC Team 1 who were placed first and are now heading to the finals.

Collone YFC members helped out at Long Meadow Cider on the Open Farm Weekend.

Members thoroughly enjoyed helping their local open farm.

On Tuesday, July 30 Collone YFC will be holding their annual knockout in association with Markethill Festival.

Everyone is welcome to take part.

Last year the knockout proved a huge success.

Collone YFC’s annual charity tractor run will be held on Sunday, August 25.

It’s always a great day. Come along and show your support.

Don’t forget Collone YFC barbecue is back on September 7 at Speers’ Silo, Farmacaffrey Farm, Keady Road, Armagh.

Come along and show your support, it promises to be a great night.

Collone YFC look forward to their first night back on September 2.

They can’t wait to get the 2019/20 year started. Come along and see what Collone is all about. New members are always welcome.