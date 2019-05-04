Collone YFC success at girls football heats

Collone YFC girls attended the YFCU girls football heats on Wednesday, April 24 in the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown.

Seventeen girls took part; one senior team and two junior teams.

This year the girls got new football kits and they look fantastic.

Despite the weather being miserable the girls didn’t let it dampen their mood.

The girls played extremely well.

A big congratulations goes to Collone YFC junior team one who have made it through to the finals at Balmoral Show.

The girls won all six of their games, scored 12 goals and never conceded one.

This is a great achievement and they can’t wait for the final.

Good luck in the finals girls.