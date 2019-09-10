Collone YFC tractor run 2019

Collone YFC’s annual charity tractor run took place on Sunday, August 25.

It was a great day from start to finish with the sun shining bright and the tractors gleaming in the sun.

Andrew Hamilton and Adam Carson

This year Collone YFC have reached their 75th anniversary so this was one of Collone’s special occasions.

The charities for this year’s tractor run were Danny Mills Heart Foundation and Cruse Bereavement Care NI.

These two charities are close to families within the club. On the day, 73 tractors turned out to support Collone YFC at their tractor run.

“The club would like to thank all those who came and supported them, those who donated and those who helped out in anyway; your help and support is greatly appreciated,” said a club spokesperson

Collone members Katie McWhirter, Ruth McWhirter and Sarah Hendry.

