Coloured breed judges announced for UK Dairy Day

The cattle show at UK Dairy Day, praised as a major attraction in the dairy showing calendar, is completing its line-up of show judges and is pleased to announce the latest additions to the exceptional panel.

James Lambe (Dairy Shorthorn judge), James Warren (Guernsey judge) and Anna Stable (Jersey judge) will face the tough challenge in the show ring this September as they take centre stage as coloured breed judges.

Dairy shorthorn judging

Earlier this year it was announced that the UK Dairy Day Cattle Show will feature three national shows for Holstein, Ayrshire and Brown Swiss, making it the must attend event for all dairy farmers.

Lisa Window-Walker was announced as national Ayrshire judge, Dr Angelo Pozzatti as national Brown Swiss judge and Shropshire farmer Mick Gould will judge the National Holstein Show.

The latest three judges for Dairy Shorthorn, Guernsey and Jersey completes the breed line-up and UK Dairy Day is set for a fantastic show.

In addition, for the first time there will be a showcase for the Montbeliarde breed at the event.

It is fantastic to have our judging panel finalised for this year’s coveted cattle show at UK Dairy Day. With all breeds represented and cattle of an exceptional standard, every year the precision, dedication and passion displayed by breeders never fails to amaze us and really does create a spectacle. Lynden Bustard, UK Dairy Day Cattle Show manager and chief steward

Meet the judges

Dairy shorthorn judge - James Lambe

James Lambe travels from Co Monaghan, Ireland to judge the Dairy Shorthorn classes. James milks 110 pedigree Dairy Shorthorns with his wife Joanne under the Ballytrain prefix on his 180-acre farm. James is the third generation to farm at Ballytrain, making it the oldest Dairy Shorthorn herd in Ireland. Many new cow families have been purchased in recent years but it is the original families like Rose, Tulip and Bloom that are the main foundation of the herd. Based on a spring calving system, James believes that it is fertility that makes the Dairy Shorthorn the ideal breed for his production system.

Showing cattle has been a passion for the family for many years and with their hard work and dedication has come prestigious achievement such as having National Champion in Tullamore 2017 and the National Champion at the Emerald Expo in 2013. The highlight of James’ judging career so far was judging at the Royal Highland Show in 2017.

Jersey judging

Guernsey Judge - James Warren

James is the fifth generation of his family farming at Tredinney Farm, Penzance, just five miles from Lands’ End. The herd is currently just over 300 cows split equally between pedigree Guernsey’s, Jerseys and Holsteins and their milk is sold to local firm Rodda’s to make Cornish clotted cream.

The Tredinney Herd has enjoyed success showing at The Royal Cornwall Show for many years, winning supreme Guernsey for 10 consecutive years and more recently claiming overall supreme champion with a Guernsey cow for the first time in the history of the show. Another highlight for James was taking champion, reserve champion and honourable mention at the National Guernsey show in 2016.

James has judged Guernsey’s all around the world including The Royal Welsh, The Royal Yorkshire Show and The Royal Adelaide show in Australia.

Jersey judge - Anna Stable

Anna Stable joins the judging panel as Jersey judge. Anna lives and farms with her husband Tom at Bolton Manor Farm, in Cumbria, alongside Tom’s parents Mike and Denise. Tom and Anna take responsibility for the day to day running of the farm, whilst Mike and Denise manage the on-farm ice cream parlour, Cumbrian Cow. The herd consists of 270 cows with 45 Excellent (including six at Ex94 or higher) and 101 VG and yields around 9,500kg/cow/year. The family hope to grow the herd to 300 during the year having made significant investment in a new slurry store and sand bedded cubicle shed.

2017 was a victorious year for the Stable family winning junior champion and supreme champion at Westmorland Country Show with Boltonmanor Lady Coral and Boltonmanor Damion Sadie respectively. Sadie has also stood first at the Great Yorkshire Show for the past two years.

Anna has been fully qualified as a Jersey judge for five years and has cast her eye over many shows such as Penrith and Shropshire County Shows, Leek Show, The Dragon Jerseyfest, North Yorkshire County Show, as well as several showmanship competitions around the country. She is set to be a familiar face across the showing ring this year with judging responsibilities taking her to Balmoral Show in Ireland and the Holstein showmanship classes at the Holstein UK All Breeds All Britain Show in October.

He added: “All Coloured Breeds and Holstein classes will run throughout the whole day at UK Dairy Day on Wednesday 12th September. Stall bookings will be being taken from mid-June. If you have not shown at UK Dairy Day before and would like to receive a schedule and booking form, please contact the cattle office at cattleoffice@ukdairyday.co.uk ”