The Ulster Farmers Union are encouraging members and the public to attend Comber Food Festival today (June 29) taking place from 10am-4pm at The Square and St Mary’s Church carpark in Comber.

The Comber Earlies Food Festival is a mix of family fun and a celebration of the distinct Comber Earlies potato and other local produce. The festival provides the opportunity to sample the pleasures of the agri-food industry, bringing together members of the public and the farming community to celebrate all aspects of the local potato industry.

The line-up for Festival Day boasts an action-packed programme of activities and attractions for all age ranges and there is no admission fee. This year the festival is delighted to be welcoming celebrity Chef, James Tanner. James has appeared on many TV programmes followed by foodie lovers across the UK and will be providing demonstrations throughout the day.

With a fantastic artisan food market on site you can enjoy delicious Northern Irish food that will leave you wanting more! There will also be a vintage tractor display, Ark Farm animal roadshow, potato themed children’s crafts, live music and much more. It promises to be a fun filled day out for all the family to enjoy, for free!

For further information about the event visit www.visitardsandnorthdown.com