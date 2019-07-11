Comber Earlies Food Festival hailed a huge success

The Comber Earlies Food Festival which was held recently proved to be a massive hit with food lovers from across the country as more than 7,000 people headed to the Co Down town to celebrate the distinct Comber Earlies potatoes and other local produce.

Celebrity chef, James Tanner, provided cooking demonstrations while the artisan food market tickled the taste buds of even the fussiest food connoisseurs.

More than 30 local producers gave the crowds plenty of delicious food to choose from, while other attractions included the Ark Farm Animal Roadshow, a vintage tractor display, street theatre, amusements and more.

Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Alderman Bill Keery, said: “Comber Earlies have Protected Geographical Indication status under European law and having a Food Festival is a great way for our community to come together and celebrate our mighty spud.

“They are loved across the whole of Northern Ireland and beyond so we’re delighted to have had another successful event which showcases the quality, diversity and wholesomeness of locally and regionally produced fresh food and drink.”

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council in partnership with Comber Earlies Growers’ Association and Food NI, the one-day event was free to attend. It was complemented by a week-long Comber Earlies Fringe Festival that was organised by the Comber Regeneration Partnership Community.