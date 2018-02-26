Comber Farmers’ Market cancelled due to weather forecast

The decision has been taken to cancel the Comber Farmers’ Market planned for Thursday 1 March 2018, due to the forecast adverse weather conditions.

The predicted strong wind, snow and ice present a risk to volunteers, traders and customers and the health and safety of people attending the market is an important factor in this decision.

Market committee member, Alderman Deborah Girvan says: “The forecast for the week ahead cannot be ignored with an amber warning predicted for Thursday. The decision needed to be made today to allow time to spread the word and so our local producers had notice. It takes several days for some of them to prepare for the market. This is the first in four years the market has had to be cancelled and it is unfortunate, but for the right reasons.”

More information on Comber Farmers’ Market can be found on www.combermarket.co.uk and on the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.