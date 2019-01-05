Commercial Club gears up for dinner

The Commercial Cattle NI are holding their annual dinner dance and prizegiving evening on Saturday, 9th February in the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown.

With music by ‘Just Adam Band’ it’s a great night guaranteed.

So if you wish to shake off the January blues please get in contact with any committee member or through the club’s Facebook page.

This year the club decided their chosen charity would be the Air Ambulance NI so with a lot of fantastic items up for auction please keep a look out on Facebook for auction items.

With entry forms now available for the annual Young Stars event, February will be a busy month for Commercial Cattle NI.

Anyone looking any more information on both events please get in contact with Robert on 07929759229 or Lizzy on 07919574811.