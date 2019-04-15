Commercial females sought for Ballymena Simmental sale

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is inviting entries of cross-bred females for its forthcoming show and sale at Ballymena Mart.

The evening event, sponsored by Connon General Merchant, takes place on Wednesday, May 8.

Club chairman Conrad Fegan said: “The Simmental is noted for its dual purpose characteristics, producing milky, fertile cows with great temperament and natural mothering ability; while its terminal genetics produce excellent growth rates and superior carcases.

“There is a strong demand for cross-bred females, and we are seeking entries of commercial maiden and in-calf heifers, in-calf cows and cows with calf at foot.”

Entry forms for the pedigree section are available from the auctioneers. All pedigree animals must be haltered, with the exception of a draft of four or more females. Pedigree bulls and females must be a minimum of one-year-old on sale day, and bulls must meet the minimum weight for age as outlined by the British Simmental Cattle Society.

All entries must be tested and vaccinated for BVD.

The pedigree bulls and females catalogued will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

Commercial females will be on-farm inspected prior to the sale, and sold immediately after the pedigree auction.

Pedigree entries should be accompanied by the relevant entry fee, and returned to the auctioneers on or before Wednesday, April 17.

Anyone interested in entering animals for the commercial section of the sale should contact Andrew Patterson on mobile: 07751 290406, or Robin Boyd on mobile: 07799 346784.