Commercials at Ballymena, Saintfield and Newry Shows

With some heavy summer showers hitting shows it wasn’t going to stop commercial exhibitors from showing off their prize winning stock.

Firstly it was Ballymena show at their new showground behind the livestock market.

Champ and reserve at newry show

A wet day wasn’t going to stop the McKee brothers from Armagh from winning their first supreme champion. This Limousin sired heifer went on to be reserve interbreed champion of the show as well.

In reserve spot to the Mckee’s it was JCB Commercial with another Limousin sired calf.

Moving to the other side of the country it was Saintfield show where JCB Commercial took the top spot with their Limousin calf and in reserve spot it was Jade Tumilty with her black heifer.

Finishing off the shows in June it was Newry show where Jade Tumilty took her third supreme championship of the summer. In reserve spot it were the McKee brothers.

JCB commericals reserve Ballymena

The Commercial Cattle NI will be holding their annual summer show this year again on Saturday, August 24 at Dungannon Farmers Market.

Anyone looking any more information please get in contact with club chairperson Robert Simpson on 07929759229