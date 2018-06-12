Community ‘broken’ after Fermanagh farming death

The community of Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh is “broken” following the death of a father of four in a farming accident on Monday, a local priest has said.

The man, named locally as Gerard Collins, is believed to have died in an incident involving farm machinery at around noon in the Moughley Road area of Lisnaskea.

Mr Collins was described as “a great community man” by Fr Kevin Duffy of Lisnaskea and Maguiresbridge Parish.

“Gerard was a very much-loved and respected member of our community,” Fr Duffy said.

“He certainly was a great community man, a great gentleman, husband, father, son and friend to his siblings and all his family.

“This is a very broken community at this time, but our prayers are with his wife and his children, his parents and his siblings, their families and all of his many friends.

“It was a most unfortunate, unexpected and sudden accident, and no words will ever come close to the pain that is now so real for his family and his community.”

His funeral will take place at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea at 11am on Friday, for burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Meanwhile, a man who lost his life in a road collision in Co Fermanagh on Friday morning has been laid to rest.

Wilson Atchison, a 42-year-old from the Bushmills area of Co Antrim, died following the crash on the Belfast Road near Brookeborough.

He was laid to rest yesterday after a service at Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church, with burial afterwards in Ballywillan Cemetery.