Competition schedule and sponsor details of Irish Breeders Classic 2019 announced

Now in its eighth year, the Irish Breeders Classic is a firm favourite in the Irish show jumping calendar, hosting the world’s richest young horse class with a total prize fund of €50,000.

The prestigious event will take place in Barnadown Showjumping near Gorey, Co Wexford from Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The full competition schedule has been announced with the New Heights Champion Series on Saturday and all the Irish Breeders Classic 4 year old, 5 and 6 year old and 7 and 8 year old finals on Sunday.

The Goresbridge IBC Select Foal Sale will take place on Sunday, September 1. Full details are now available on www.irishbreedersclassic.com.

The 2019 event was launched earlier this week in the picturesque Co Kilkenny village of Inistioge.

Official feed sponsors GAIN Equine Nutrition and Alltech, and sponsor Horse Sport Ireland were joined by the 2018 Irish Breeders Classic winning rider, Jack Ryan, the winning breeder, Marguerite Ryan, and winning horse, BBS McGregor.

Jack, who has seen continued success this season, returned home after winning team bronze at the European Championships in Zuidwolde, The Netherlands last weekend.

The Irish Breeders Classic was set up in 2012 with the aim of boosting demand for horses bred by Irish breeders and attracting new investors to the sport.

Ronan Rothwell, Irish Breeders Classic founder, said: “Each year we see the Irish Breeders Classic getting better and better and 2019 will be no exception. It is a great endorsement of the event that sponsors of the calibre of GAIN Equine Nutrition, Alltech, Horse Sport Ireland and many others put their trust in us. We had record competition entries in 2018 and we are looking forward to exceeding that this year and welcoming everyone to Barnadown.”

Over the past eight years, the competition has gained international recognition with past winners going on to perform at the highest level of the sport, including MHS Going Global, Limestone Grey, Arraghbeg Clover (Gold Medalist WBSC), Ard Ginger Pop (Silver Medalist WBSC), Killossery Kaiden (Gold Medalist WBSC) and Columbcille Gipsy (Gold Medalist WBSC).

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Neil Keane, commercial director at Alltech, added: “Alltech is delighted to be partnering with GAIN Equine Nutrition to support the Irish Breeders Classic again this year. Alltech’s range of nutritional ingredients have been included in GAIN Equine Nutrition feeds for over 30 years so this sponsorship showcases our partnership and continues our support of making the Irish equine industry a success. The Irish Breeders Classic is a fantastic event in the sport horse sector, we are really looking forward to it this year.”

Joanne Hurley, Irish country manager, GAIN Equine Nutrition said: “We are very proud to support the Irish Breeders Classic alongside our partners from Alltech for a second year. The event has grown from strength to strength and is such a popular fixture in the Irish show jumping calendar. The Irish Breeders Classic gives Irish riders and breeders the perfect platform to showcase their young horses. The Irish market is very important to us and we feel that this collaboration reinforces our commitment to the show jumping sector. On behalf of GAIN Equine Nutrition, I would like to wish the best of luck to all competitors.”